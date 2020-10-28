For those looking for a few different dining ideas, the second annual Southern Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week might be one option.
The event, which runs Sunday, Nov. 1 — World Vegan Day — through Sunday, Nov. 8, will feature nine St. Mary’s and Calvert restaurants offering special vegan dishes.
“Considering all of the added challenges that 2020 has brought to all of us, I’m very excited and grateful to be organizing a second annual Vegan Restaurant Week,” said cofounder Alissa Kircher, 39, a certified vegan lifestyle coach and educator who lives in Leonardtown. “The ever-growing community support and interest in vegan dining options certainly adds to the excitement and helps fuel my motivation to continue organizing these community events, even despite a pandemic.”
A total of 18 restaurants participated in last year’s inaugural event and cooked up more than 2,000 dishes.
“While I would have loved to see all of the restaurants from last year participate again, as well as new ones, I understand that COVID brought unexpected hardship and challenges to dining establishments,” Kircher said.
One of those participating restaurants will be the Hook and Vine in North Beach.
“It’s kind of fun for us to put together because a lot of the [food items] we already have,” said Monica Daley-Phillips, who runs the restaurant with her husband, Kevin. “When it came [to coming up with vegan ideas], I know that we’ve done a few meals for guests because all of our food is made-to-order, but I thought, ‘Alright, I’m going to have a little fun with it.’”
The restaurant, which opened in May 2018 and participated in last year’s event, will be offering six dishes including cauliflower bites, gumbo, chili, portobello tacos and chocolate chip cookies from vegan dough from a supplier. It will also have a selection of vegan wines.
“It’s just the availability of products,” Daley-Phillips said when asked the hardest part of coming up with a vegan menu. “I can get a bunch of shrimp and do something with it, but if I get a bunch of vegetables I have to think about how to season them so they don’t all taste the same.
“But we also have a lot of great sauces and seasonings so a lot of our [items] were already vegan when we take the meat out of it.”
The Hook and Vine, which serves what it calls southern coastal cuisine, will also have vegan items such as sausages, pancakes and eggs during its brunch service 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
“The one thing that was really, really hard for us was dessert. I made a vegan chocolate cupcake and I just couldn’t get it right,” Daley-Phillips said. “It just kept coming out really dense, really chewy and it just wasn’t something I felt comfortable putting out.”
Kircher added that she feels there is a need for regular vegan dishes on local menus.
“The demand is clearly here and events like Vegan Restaurant Week not only highlight the culinary creativity of local chefs,” she said, “they also serve as a platform for more and more people to learn about the numerous health and environmental benefits of animal-free eating, while appreciating the importance of extending compassion towards all living beings.”
Diners are encouraged to take photos of each dish they purchase during the week and send to the event’s Facebook page for a chance to win a gift card from participating restaurants.
Daley-Phillips, who lives in Owings, said there was no chance she wasn’t going to participate again this year.
“Not really, because I am constantly thinking of things to do to kind of keep us going,” Daley-Phillips said when asked if she thought of bowing out of this year’s event. “My biggest thing is making sure the community has a place to eat and the staff has a place to work.”
A news release stated that as of March 2020, the U.S. plant-based foods market was worth $5 billion and has grown a whopping 29% over the last two years, which is five times faster than total U.S. retail food sales over the past year.
“One of the main misconceptions is ‘there isn’t anything to eat’ or ‘vegans only eat salads and carrot sticks,’” said Kircher, who organized the event with friend Rebecca Burnett. “Sure, we eat a lot of vegetables, but we also eat them and other animal-free ingredients in the form of burgers, pasta dishes, cheeses, pizza, desserts, breakfast dishes, snack food and ice cream.
“The amount of vegan and plant-based meats, dairy, seafood, eggs and even honey that is available now is astounding. And even better, all of it is found locally.”
According to www.singleplatform.com, there has been a 600% increase in people identifying themselves as vegans from 2014 to 2017.
“Our food system is broken and COVID gave us a wake-up call to the need for monumental change on multiple levels,” Kircher said. “Furthermore, there has never been a more critical time to showcase animal-free dining options in Southern Maryland, while taking advantage of an ever-growing customer base that is demanding sustainable, healthier, cruelty-free food.”
For more information on Southern Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week or to post a photo of a vegan dish, go to www.facebook.com/somdveganrestaurantweek.
To watch Kircher’s educational and cooking demonstration videos for the “Leonardtown Learn & Share Series,” go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/learnandshare-cooking.
