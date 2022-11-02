OK, so it’s not exactly like Superman in a phone booth, but Duane Whitlock will undergo a slight transformation for the War of 1812 reenactment, which will be held this weekend in Scotland.
The event will provide a glimpse of non-combat life in the St. Mary’s militia during the War of 1812.
Whitlock will portray a sergeant during the annual event at Point Lookout State Park, which will showcase what life was like during the battle, which ran from 1812 to 1815. Colleague Bob Crickenberger, who will be a recruit private, will also spend much of the event handling logistics.
“When I actually put the clothing on and pick up the equipment and it’s time to do a demonstration,” said the 76-year-old Whitlock, who lives in Clements, “I slip into my sergeant mode pretty quick.”
Whitlock, who spent 38 years as a cable splicing technician for Verizon, was a big Civil War buff, but became a living historian in part following a visit to his grandmother’s house in the 1950s.
“We start talking about my great-grandfather’s stuff in the attic and I said, ‘Oh really, can I see that?’” Whitlock said. “We brought down his discharge papers, pay record and a belt buckle [and they] gave to me because I had shown interest in it. That really sucked me in.”
Whitlock said portraying a living historian — calling us reenactors is “like saying we’re primarily concerned with the battle, shoot ‘em up stuff and running around the battlefields,” Crickenberger said — is all about educating the public.
“You start reading books about the soldiers and the battles and until you actually put the uniform and the equipment on and start handling the weapons it gives you a better idea of what these guys were going through,” Whitlock said. “It just opens your eyes to a whole new world that you can explore and actually be a part of. And once you get into it and start learning about it you want to spread that information around and give people a look into the life of a soldier.”
The 69-year-old Crickeberger, who spent 45 years with the Prince George’s Board of Education before retiring in 2013, said he became interested in living history during family get-togethers.
“All my family came from Shenandoah Valley and were Confederates so at family reunions as a kid I’d listen to the elders talk about great uncle so-and-so being shot at First Bull Run,” said Crickenburger, who had another ancestor killed during the battle of Gettysburg. “I started getting interested in finding out more about my own family and becoming involved in this. Even though we will never be able to equal a soldier [from years’ past] and what they went through, we can replicate it to a certain point.”
Both men have military backgrounds in the U.S. Navy — Whitlock from 1965-1968 and Crickenberger from 1971-1977 — and both are historical weapons safety officers.
“Somebody who is willing to tell the truth,” Whitlock said of what makes a good living historian. “That is the most important part. There are some people that have these fantasies about what the war was like and they just go off the deep end and we’re sitting there going, ‘Hmm,’ because it wasn’t like that. A good interpreter sticks to the facts they know. There’s still a lot that is unknown and a good interpreter is not afraid to say, ‘I don’t know the answer to that but I’ll look it up and get back to you.’”
Whitlock’s all-white uniform — not costumes, or as Crickenberger says, ‘That’s like nails on a chalkboard to us,” — also consists of a canteen, side pouch and a 10-pound musket.
“It’s fun, it’s messy and it smells. I love the smell of burnt black powder,” Whitlock said of the rife, which could be fired at a rate of about four times per minute once mastered. “You would kind of point it in a general direction. You could conceivably hit somebody at 75 yards, but if someone was standing at 100 yards and you aimed and actually hit him he was a very unlucky man.”
Cannonballs, which were often used to batter defenses, were another matter.
“It also had a psychological effect because they could see [the cannonball] coming,” said Whitlock, who then shared a true Civil War story. “A soldier was laying against a tree and he saw a cannonball rolling up the hill [so he thought he would] stick his foot out to stop it. He didn’t and it went through a tree and kept rolling. It’s an example of what a cannonball could do. It’s a lot of kinetic energy.”
Whitlock has drilled 2,500 men under his command at some events while Crickenberger has been in command of up to 500 men.
“Guys like us take pride in these ranks and we’ll actually study the drill manuals,” Crickenberger said. “We’re make-believe [commanding officers] in a make-believe army [and] it’s hard to put your finger on it but yeah, sometimes it’s a rush.”
Crickenberger said he’s hoping to help educate the public during the event and is hoping there are no “uninvited guests.”
‘We’re [just hoping] to impress the public and impress the ladies and how we can drill and everything,” he said. “And pray to God the British [army] don’t really show up.”
