James Williams said he would have done anything — with no exceptions and no hesitation — for his Army buddies during his two tours in Vietnam.

“Once I found out what infantry was all about, I was willing to give the ultimate sacrifice,” said the 80–year-old California resident. “You have these guys right beside you that you train with and you get to know them personally and share stories and intimate secrets. They’re willing to die for you and you’re willing to die for them and your country. You’re in a little foxhole and [a few feet away] he’s here and you just talk about your life. You’re like brothers. You don’t find that [camaraderie] very often.”

