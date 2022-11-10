Command Sgt. Maj. James Williams of California was awarded a Purple Heart for his actions in 1970 in Vietnam, and while he said it was an honor, he added that “it’s not something you go into combat [looking to earn].”
James Williams was just 17 years old when he enlisted in the U.S. Army and then spent 30 years in the military.
Command Sgt. Maj. James Williams was recently awarded a Quilt of Valor.
James Williams said he would have done anything — with no exceptions and no hesitation — for his Army buddies during his two tours in Vietnam.
“Once I found out what infantry was all about, I was willing to give the ultimate sacrifice,” said the 80–year-old California resident. “You have these guys right beside you that you train with and you get to know them personally and share stories and intimate secrets. They’re willing to die for you and you’re willing to die for them and your country. You’re in a little foxhole and [a few feet away] he’s here and you just talk about your life. You’re like brothers. You don’t find that [camaraderie] very often.”
And one day in 1970 Williams was called upon to do exactly that. His First Cavalry Division platoon was flown in by helicopter and as second-in-command, Williams sent out patrols to secure the perimeter.
Suddenly, a rocket propelled grenade, or RPG, was fired by Viet Cong hiding in a ravine and directly hit the radio telephone operator, who was sitting six feet away from Williams.
The RPG exploded against a tree, sending shrapnel flying into Williams’ right hand. A helicopter was flown in and dropped a body bag, but Williams and his men carried their fallen comrade a couple of miles to the chopper.
“You think, ‘Did I do something wrong to cause this young kid to get hit?’” said Williams, who added the shrapnel still causes him to lose sensation in his hand and that if often hurts to move his fingers. “He was my [radio telephone operator], so you carry that guilt sometimes. It’s something that happens in combat, but it’s still there and you carry it with you.”
Williams was awarded a Purple Heart and while he said it was an honor, he added that “it’s not something you go into combat [looking to earn].”
Williams, who spent 30 years in the military before retiring in 1990, said he’s seen plenty over the course of his career.
“It was probably worse” than what people say, he said. “Sometimes war brings out the worst in people and sometimes it brings out the best in people, and I saw both sides. I could tell you some horror stories.”
Williams, who is a command sergeant major, did agree with the war in Vietnam, during which he did tours in 1966-67 and 1970-71.
“The enemy was the enemy of democracy and the goal was to liberate people so they could live freely in their own country,” he said. “And I still don’t understand why people were against it. To think about how we were fighting for democracy and then you come home and there’s no democracy. That’s crazy and that was part of my PTSD as well. Not just being in the war and seeing people killed, but that part still resonates with me today.”
Williams enlisted in the Army when he was just 17, thanks in large part to his mother who signed for him, and he came home with much more than shrapnel and a medal.
“There were years and years and years where I would not even talk about this,” he said during a recent interview at a local restaurant. “My wife and my kids would ask me about it and I’d just shut down.”
That started to change several years ago when Williams brought his lawnmower in to get winterized and a worker commented on his Vietnam War cap, which he rarely wore.
“He said, ‘I see you’re a veteran, we have a meeting in Prince Frederick. Why don’t you come?’” Williams recalled. “I went to the meeting and several meetings later when I started telling my story that’s when I broke down. It was the first time I ever talked about it. That was when the healing started. I’m getting there.”
When asked if he had advice for others in the same situation, Williams nodded.
“Share your story with somebody because there’s probably somebody out there that has gone through the same thing you might have gone through,” he said. “Sharing your story helps to relieve some of the stuff that’s on the inside. Even those [who are] going through stuff at home. Share your story. It helps.”
“James is a very spiritual person, faith-based, and he has a very strong presence with people,” Tim Jackson, a Annapolis Veteran’s Center readjustment counselor, said. “He always seems to be on the brighter side of things. He always sees the glass as half-full.”
For more information about the monthly meetings in Prince Frederick or available counseling and veterans’ services, call the Annapolis Veteran’s Center at 410-605-7826.