If there’s a world’s largest puzzle contest, Henry Miller might very well be one of the contestants as he continues to piece together and restore the Historic St. Mary’s City chapel.
Miller, an archeologist who now holds the title of "heritage scholar" with the museum, filled in with a recent lecture on the 34-year church project after a discussion on an archaeological project had to be postponed.
“It’s definitely been a great puzzle because there’s so little historical information about the building and the fact it was intentionally dismantled and recycled and thus reduced and hampered us in what we could discover," he said at the lecture. "The chapel is one [site] where there has been frustration that’s it’s not been finished, so I’m just grateful I’m hopefully going to live long enough to see it brought to completion.”
Miller said the project has taken so long in large part because he wants the new chapel to be historically accurate, right down to the metal hinges.
“We want it to be historically correct and not cut corners,” Miller said. “We’ve tried to do it with as much scholarly integrity and evidence-based as possible because it was meant to be a solid, reputable recreation of a long vanished building. Any museum that is reputable tries to do things with accuracy. And personally, I think this is such a unique and significant site in American history that I think it merits our honest efforts.”
Miller said religion was a way of life in England in the 17th century.
“Catholics in England were heavily persecuted because they were [instead] supposed to be members of the church of England,” Miller said, and added that was also true with Quakers, Presbyterians and Puritans. “Catholics were particularly singled out and priests were executed, so it was a very oppressive time.”
The chapel in Historic St. Mary’s City became a place where people could freely practice their religion without fear of persecution.
“The Jesuits have … a Good Brick Chappell at St. Mary’s,” Royal Gov. Francis Nicholson wrote in 1697.
“That’s what made Maryland so unique in that it provided a way to try and overcome all the religious-inspired political turmoil by allowing people to have their different faiths and still be loyal citizens,” Miller said. “Maryland offered freedom of religion, so that’s why they were able to thrive here and even able to build that church. They could not build it in any of the other colonies, and certainly not in England.”
The chapel was locked by the order of the government in 1704 and dismantled around 1720 by the Jesuits, who owned it. They took the bricks, timber and most materials down to St. Inigoes where they had a plantation and built a manor house out of the materials.
There are about 400 graves on the old church grounds, which is in a field along Route 5 at Historic St. Mary's City, including 60 to 70 inside the chapel. Miller said it was the largest cemetery in 17th century Maryland.
“Being buried inside was more prestigious than being buried outside,” Miller said, “but we’re going to treat [all of] them with the greatest respect as we can.”
When excavating the site, Miller said a 10-foot-by-10-foot zone was cleared around the building to quell reinforcement and drainage concerns, which was how the graves were discovered.
Some remains are at the Smithsonian undergoing analysis, and when they are returned Miller said “all will be reinterred in an underground burial vault specially built for them inside the chapel.”
Miller is currently trying to reconstruct the tabernacle and figure out the design of the altar.
The cross-shaped church was discovered in 1938 by architectural historian Henry Foreman and rediscovered in 1983. Signs indicating its presence were put out during Maryland’s 350th anniversary, but nothing was visible until 1988 when a campaign of archeology analysis and research began.
“I think it’s a unique location and a unique story that puts Maryland at the forefront of human freedoms in early America,” Miller said.