Rezaian to deliver the Bradlee lecture at St. Mary’s College

In July of 2014, Jason Rezaian and his wife were detained in their Iranian home and he went on to spend 544 days in Tehran’s Evin prison, released on the same day that the historic nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was implemented. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m., former U.S. correspondent Rezaian will deliver the Benjamin C. Bradlee Distinguished Lecture in Journalism on the topic of his 2019 book, “Prisoner.”
Presented by the Center for the Study of Democracy, a joint project of St. Mary's College of Maryland and Historic St. Mary's City
Rezaian is one of the few Western journalists to have been based in Tehran in recent years, according to a release from the college. From 2009 until his arrest in 2014, he covered stories that tried to explain Iran to a general American audience, first as a freelancer for a variety of outlets and later as The Washington Post’s Tehran bureau chief.
He reported on two presidential elections, Iran’s nuclear negotiations with global powers, the effects of one of the most punitive regimes in modern times, and environmental issues. In between those momentous topics, he told the stories of everyday Iranians which sought to make them more accessible to readers, reporting on Iran’s small community of baseball players, the quest for the best high-end hamburger in Tehran, and a clinic for female drug addicts.
“Prisoner” is the dramatic memoir of Rezaian’s ordeal of being held hostage in the high-security prison in Tehran for eighteen months, according to the college release. The New York Times Review of Books called it “more than just a memoir that reads like a thriller. It’s also an intimate family history, an anguished love letter to an ancient and broken homeland, and a spirited defense of journalism and truth at a time when both are under attack almost everywhere.”
Since his release, Rezaian has been a vocal advocate for press freedom around the world, as well as for Americans falsely imprisoned abroad. He is the winner of numerous awards including the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, the National Press Club’s John Aubuchon Press Freedom Award, James W. Foley Legacy Foundation’s Press Freedom Award, Arthur Ross Media Award for Reporting from the American Academy of Diplomacy, and The Radio Television Digital News Foundations First Amendment Award.
Established by Benjamin Bradlee, former Washington Post executive editor and St. Mary’s College trustee, this lecture series has brought many notable journalists to St. Mary’s College, including Bob Woodward, David Broder, Tom Brokaw, Robin Wright, Richard Cohen, Tony Kornheiser, David Ignatius, Gwen Ifill, Neil Irwin, Cokie Roberts and Carl Bernstein.