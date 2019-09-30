The annual St. Mary’s County Fair Horse Show is organized by the St. Mary’s Riding Club. The show featured classes for riders of all ages and abilities. Thirty-eight classes, from lead line to working hunter, filled the day which drew 64 riders.
Championship awards went to the following:
Beginner Rider: Champion — Rylee Goddard on Patches, Reserve — Paige Lynham on Minnie Mae;
Novice Rider Pony: Champion — Addison Keen on Maybelline, Reserve — Alyson Kershaw on Gamble with the Wind;
Evergreen Pony: Champion — Victoria Edinger on Ashland Welsh Poppy, Reserve — Caitlyn George on Midnight;
Short Stirrup: Champion — Ellie Beck on Mickey, Reserve — Cali Harclerode on Discreetly Mine;
Pony Hunter: Champion — Sasha Edinger on Ashland Princess Ffiona, Reserve — Addison Keen on Maybelline;
Pony Equitation: Champion — Addison Keen on Maybelline, Reserve — Sadie Swift Scottish Bag of Trix;
Pony Pleasure: Champion — Sasha Edinger on Ashland Princess Ffiona, Reserve — Addison Keen on Maybelline;
Evergreen Horse: Champion — Megan Owen on Paddy, Reserve — Madelyn Engel on Freida;
Novice Horse: Champion — Marina Krula on Dottie;
Horse Hunter: Champion — Kalista Hawkins on Ziggy, Reserve — Jenna Howell on Private Notice;
Horse Equitation: Champion — Sarah Rupert on Gabriel’s Grand, Reserve — Leslie Farrell on Edson’s Ridge;
Horse Pleasure: Champion — Alexis Kinney on Flying Punch, Reserve — Judy Muller on Carlton.
The St. Mary’s Riding Club also awards four memorial trophies at the fair show. Two of these trophies are judged anonymously on the horsemanship of riders on and off their mounts, including the rider’s equitation, sportsmanship, courtesy and horsemanship.
The Agnes T. Duncan Memorial Trophy, sponsored by Jill and Julie Duncan, for the best pony rider went to Elizabeth Konecny.
The Lynn Cline and Elbert Willey Memorial Trophy for the best horse rider, sponsored by Ron and Kathy Glockner, was awarded to Judy Muller.
The J. L. McNey and Betty Guyther Memorial Trophy, sponsored by the Willenborg and Fritz families, for the pony and rider accumulating the most points went to Sasha Edinger on Ashland Princess Ffiona.
Sarah Rupert on Gabriel’s Grand won the high point horse award, which is sponsored by the Wilkerson family in memory of Frank Latham.