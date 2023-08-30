A recent Team River Runner kayaking trip at Tall Timbers included Everett Palmira, left, Shane Palmira, José Alicea, Milán Alicea, Ivanna Alicea, Tammy Barlet, Tim Drew, Patricia Stewart, Dorothy Franklin, Southern Maryland Chapter Co-Coordinator Tim Wiener, Karen Heffer, and Southern Maryland Chapter Co-Coordinator Pam Wilhelm.
Everett Palmira, left, and his father Shane Palmira, both of Prince Frederick, propel a tandem kayak while Patricia Stewart of Lexington Park follows close behind during a Team River Runner event Aug. 12.
Southern Maryland Chapter Co-Coordinator Tim Wiener paddles past structure during a recent Team River Runner event at Tall Timbers.
MICHAEL REID/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
Karen Heffer of Hughesville, left, paddles around Tall Timbers with fellow Team River Runner kayaker Tammy Barlet of Crownsville during an event Aug. 12.
Patricia Stewart, left, receives a soaking from daughter Dorothy Stewart, both of Lexington Park during a Team River Runner kayaking trip Aug. 12 in Tall Timbers.
Ivanna Alicea, left, and her son Milán wait as Team River Runner Southern Maryland Chapter Co-Coordinator Pam Wilhelm helps José Alicea get into his kayak during a recent event.
Tammy Barlet of Crownsville paddles across open water during a Team River Runner kayaking trip Aug. 12 in Tall Timbers.
Those who kayak enjoy being inches above the water or, if you’re Dorothy Stewart, you make sure your fellow paddler — who happens to be your mom — is covered in it.
The impromptu dousing was the only one of the day during a recent 4.1-mile trip around Tall Timbers by The River Runners, whose mission according to its website is “to provide all veterans and their families an opportunity to find health, healing, community purpose and new challenges through adventure and adaptive paddle sports.”
“It’s fantastic,” said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Com. Shane Palmira of Prince Frederick. “It’s really great to have access to kayaks and be able to get out on the water and have something to do and hang out with each other and other military.”
Tim Wiener, the Southern Maryland Chapter co-coordinator, said he was just looking to help out when he saw a 2018 post for the new chapter.
“I thought I could volunteer a couple times every summer because I wanted to give back to the veterans and now somehow I’m driving the trailer [loaded with a dozen kayaks] to every event,” said Wiener, whose father was in the U.S. Navy and brother served in the U.S. Army. “It’s fun coming out and seeing the kids and people who have never paddled before and taking them out and watching the vets progress from never kayaking before.”
“It’s really cool because people will start talking and realize they know each other from somewhere,” said chapter co-coordinator Pam Wilhelm of Huntingtown, who retired from the Air National Guard in 2016 and has been a member of Team River Runner’s Southern Maryland Chapter since its inception in 2018.
The veterans have a bond in the military that extends to the water. Experienced paddlers give safety and how-to demonstrations before every trip and wait for slower paddlers to catch up during paddles.
“Oh yeah, I would [come back],” Patricia Stewart of Lexington Park said following her first outing with the group, though her husband, Jason, and children have attended a few events.
Stewart, who served with the U.S. Navy from 2005-2009 and was a firefighter at Camp David before serving aboard the USS Enterprise, said the club “is a blessing.”
Donna Franklin of Virginia got her cardio workout in for the day as she propelled her kayak — while son José Alicea reclined in the front snacking on crackers — through choppy waters.
Palmira knows the feeling after he, too, spent most of the day paddling for two as his son, Everett, relaxed in the front of the tandem watercraft.
“We’ve kayaked before but we just relocated from Delaware,” said Shane Palmira, who has spent 17-plus year in the USCG and is currently enrolled in a post graduate program at Georgetown University as part of the organization’s payback tour. “We’re trying to get back into it and get him out on the water.”
Karen Heffer of Hughesvile has been volunteering her time with the group for the last three years.
“I had never kayaked before, but I had wanted to so I thought it was a great opportunity,” said Heffer, whose uncle was a Marine and whose cousin’s son was killed in action in Afghanistan. “And I’d be helping military [personnel] as well. Anything I can so to help support our servicemen and servicewomen I will.”
The chapter usually meets at a different waterway and rotates among St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles counties.
The next kayak trip is scheduled for Sept. 9 at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in St. Leonard followed by Sept. 16 at Marshall Hall in Bryans Road.