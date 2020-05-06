Robotics group spearheads hospital donations

Normally this time of the year the robotics team “The RoboBees” would be competing at the Chesapeake District Championship. For over a decade, the team behind the local nonprofit growingSTEMS has been promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics education in the Southern Maryland region.
As an organization with a goal to inspire students to seek careers in those fields, they have over 100 students from kindergarten through 12th grade in age-appropriate robotics programs, according to a release. Unfortunately, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the competitions and other activities have been postponed or canceled.
With no robotics for the foreseeable future, one might think that the students and mentors would be left with free time. This is not the case. Right now, growingSTEMS is coordinating with Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital to develop and produce personal protective equipment, or PPE, for the staff.
Richard Bazemore is the growingSTEMS lead for this initiative. His wife is a charge nurse at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital emergency room.
“She’s telling me that their PPE isn’t in shortage, but could be, watching what has happened to health care systems around the world,” he said in the release. Normally this equipment is available for order. Not so during a global pandemic, when demand far exceeds commercial supply.
“Connecting an idle, creative workforce to an urgent need that requires innovation was a natural fit. We just mobilized.” Bazemore said.
Working with MedStar St. Mary’s administration, they were quickly able to identify key areas where they could help. Bazemore noted that Dr. Stephen Michaels, chief operating officer at the hospital in Leonardtown, was very engaged and receptive to the offer, pushing for what was best for his employees, according to the release. The initial request from Michaels was for face shields, so growingSTEMS designed and delivered over 200 units to the ER.
Th growingSTEMS group has additional relief efforts underway, too. MedStar St. Mary’s had 7,000 N95 face masks in storage, but the headbands on these masks broke down while being stored and could not be worn.
“We created a repair solution that puts their critical stockpile back in use,” Bazemore said.
They also have another project currently underway. “Dr. Michaels also identified the need for new tools, recently developed in response to the COVID-19 challenge, that deal with how contagious the virus is,” he said. “These are special shields that protect the doctors and nurses when they need to intubate patients, while still allowing them to perform the procedure. We’re making those as well.” When asked how this is achieved, Bazemore pointed to leveraging their existing team culture to quickly “pivot” to meet the new requirements. Medical community cooperation was also essential.
“Our local ER nurses and doctors are great. They really helped us develop something that works in their environment, by constantly giving us feedback during early prototyping.” he said. “They were part of the team. Their design contributions will now be helping people in New York.” PPE deliveries have expanded beyond the hospital.
Bazemore said that many other people in the community are contributing in whatever ways they can. “This is a story about community helping community, because no one else is coming,” he said. “Many of us here work for the Navy. We have a strong culture to provide support to those put in harm’s way. For this battle, it’s the health care workers and emergency responders who need support. These are our heroes.”
The growingSTEMS organization is continuing PPE production, assisted by local organizations, including Booth’s Heating, Air, and Plumbing; FGS; Smartronix; Parraid, DESI; AV3, and others. Local family support has also poured in.
The growingSTEMS organization is located at the Stachelczyk STEM Center in Hollywood. For more information, visit www.growingstems.org/.