Scouts make smiles at St. Mary's Nursing Center

The St. Mary’s Nursing Center Foundation members and Girl Scout Troop #319, under the leadership of Kay Jahn, on Feb. 9 visited residents of St. Mary’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. Each year the foundation prepares Valentine’s Day goodie bags for the residents.
This year, the Girl Scouts helped to deliver the bags to the residents. Each bag contained a pair of non-slip socks, body wash, lotion and chap stick, according to a release from the foundation. Festive valentine design scarves were also included in the goodie bags for the female residents.
Trays of mini cupcakes and other delicacies were given to each nurses station for distribution to the residents and nurses. A tray of mini cupcakes was also placed at the front desk for visitors to partake.
The Girl Scout Troop enjoyed visiting with the residents and was able to earn community service hours toward their Community Service Pin requirements, according to the release. The foundation offered thanks the Girl Scouts for their help and they look forward to having the girls return next year for a Valentine’s Day visit with the residents.
The Foundation is a nonprofit organization that has raised contributions to underwrite improvements to the nursing center. These enhancements have had a significant improvement on the quality of life for its residents, according to the release. They recently completed a total remodeling of the center’s beauty parlor, for example.
For more information about the nursing center foundation, including how to make donations, call Pat Buckler, foundation president, at 301-481-6898.