Laughter really is the best medicine and Sending Smiles has used that to help cheer up young patients with personalized notecards — lots and lots and lots of notecards.
The nonprofit organization, which was founded by sisters Alex and Ashley Williams of Mechanicsville, has delivered more than 67,000 personalized notecards around the country to hospitalized children since beginning in 2015.
“I was really scared of doctors when I was little and every year we do one good deed a year at cousin camp. So I wanted to do something for kids who were sick in hospitals because I know what that’s like,” said Alex, a junior at Chopticon High School. “My sister was really artistic at the time, so she came up with the idea of doing postcards, so we just combined the two ideas.”
Ashley Williams is currently studying accounting at Flagler College in Florida.
The girls are hoping to send more than 100,000 notecards by the end of 2024.
“As it grew, me and my family just joined in to help more,” said Katie McCuthen, who lives across the street and has been helping since the start. “It just grew out of wanting to help kids. I was on board right away.”
The girls send out sets of blank postcards and ask participants to decorate them with silly pictures, jokes or words of encouragement. They’re sent back to the sisters, who then coordinate getting them to individual children at hospitals.
“Being a part of Sending Smiles means so much to me because it gives me the opportunity to bring a smile to a sick child’s face,” said Alex’s cousin and another founding member, Kate Bykowski. And “because of the interactions I am able to have with the children and see the impact we have on them and their families.”
Organizations and high school athletic teams — all of Chopticon’s are participating and other Southern Maryland teams are being challenged as well — take part. In addition, college teams from the University of North Carolina, Yale University, Radford University, James Madison, St. Mary’s College of Maryland and Virginia Tech University have all helped decorate cards.
The girls, along with a group of school friends and relatives, also meet to fill out cards.
“Knowing that we are able to bring a little bit of light to a difficult situation is very fulfilling,” said Bykowski, a senior at Good Counsel High School who travels down from Montgomery County to help fill out cards with the group.
The girls said they have probably decorated “thousands” of postcards.
The Sending Smiles team also has to check each card for inappropriate wording — “Oh yeah [we’ve seen that],” McCuthen said — and also to make sure none say “Get well soon,” in case it reaches a patient with a terminal disease.
“The hardest part for me is counting because I’m really bad at counting,” McCuthen said with a laugh. “Having to sit there and having to count when your friends are there and it’s all silent and we’re trying not to laugh. I lose track.”
The cards are then labeled and shipped to various locations including the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Shriner’s Hospital and National Institute of Health and 28 Ronald McDonald Houses across the country.
On the Sending Smiles website, Kathi Flynn related the story of how much the postcards meant when her daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer.
“... Then one day, out of the blue, a brightly colored post card arrived in the mail, drawn by a youngster and covered in smiles. It was the cutest, most thoughtful thing my daughter remembers receiving during the most difficult time of her life ... The cards continued to arrive during her treatment, which was a long six weeks. Reading these postcards, knowing they came from perfect strangers, made my daughter’s journey more bearable.”
She added that “the fact that two young girls could think of comforting total strangers and receive nothing in return was truly amazing. Just when you think nothing good can happen during such a difficult time, Alex and Ashley showed that an anonymous smile speaks volumes.”
Sending Smiles sent out 6,500 cards its inaugural year and sent out more than 10,000 in three of the next four years.
Despite COVID-19, the charity still managed to send off more than 12,000 cards in 2020 and 2021. So far this year, they have mailed out 4,576; the nonprofit’s total is now over 67,000.
In order to raise funds for postage, Sending Smiles will often dress up as fairytale characters — Alex prefers Elsa while McCuthen will become Belle — at events in order to draw attention to their booth and hand out postcards.
In addition to reaching 100,000 cards sent by the end of 2024, Sending Smiles has also put in place a lofty goal of sending 20,000 cards just this year. They are nearing their goal, but still have more smiles to make.
