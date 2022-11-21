Laughter really is the best medicine and Sending Smiles has used that to help cheer up young patients with personalized notecards — lots and lots and lots of notecards.

The nonprofit organization, which was founded by sisters Alex and Ashley Williams of Mechanicsville, has delivered more than 67,000 personalized notecards around the country to hospitalized children since beginning in 2015.


