Jesus Gonzales showed up at the Latino Educational Panel and Festival held March 29 at the College of Southern Maryland’s Leonardtown campus for two reasons.
The first was he wanted to take part in the conversation about Latinos in Southern Maryland.
“I want to learn from the research, but it’s also an important conversation to have,” said Gonzales, an English professor at CSM. “We’re seeing a lot of rising increases here in Southern Maryland of Latin American immigrants and their families, and I believe we need to start preparing for these people of various cultures because they’re going to need to be educated. We see a growing number of these folks coming into the college, so it’s important to be part of that conversation.”
But Gonzales also had a second, ulterior motive to attend: He wanted to know where in the heck he could find fresh masa. He shared that his parents, who moved here from the Chicago area a year ago, visited for Christmas and wanted to make traditional tamales, which require fresh masa.
“We couldn’t find fresh masa anywhere,” said Gonzales, who added pork tamales are a holiday favorite. “My mom was almost having a fit like, ‘Maybe we should go back home.’ We were calling all these places but we ended up having to use dried flour, and they tasted … OK, but not to my mom who has been making them for years.”
Gonzales since received some leads on where to buy the special ingredient, and festival participants in general were treated to a concert by the College of Southern Maryland’s Ritmo Caché Latin Ensemble directed by Steve Johnson.
“In that small venue we sounded better than we do in a lot of places,” said Johnson, who is also the associate dean of the school of liberal arts and the chair of the department of visual and performing arts, and who started the group in 2007. “We have a strong percussion section and brass section and we have some strong music readers. [The concert] seemed like the right balance with the energy of my students and the enthusiasm of the guests.”
There was also a panel discussion on “Intercultural Tales: Learning with Baltimore’s Immigrant Communities” with St Mary’s College of Maryland Professor of Spanish and Latin American Studies Ximena Postigo and Thania Muñoz D., a University of Maryland Baltimore County assistant professor of Spanish, Latin American and Latinx literature and culture. Also joining the panel virtually was UMBC Associate Professor Tania Lizarazo.
The trio shared their work on the digital storytelling project that showcases immigration stories in Maryland.
“We are immigrant women. We are Latina women. And we carry that with ourselves into the classroom,” Lizararo said. “Using our life experience, and knowledge and also recognizing that students’ lifer experience counts as knowledge and they’re bringing their identity and all that into our classroom so we need to use that. We are not only thinking about grades, we’re trying to meet students where they are and trying to use whatever interest they have of the classroom experience.”
Postigo shared that while she was at the University of Pittsburgh, classmates began referring to her as a “POC,” or person of color, a term she had never heard before.
“Are you telling me that you know my identity without knowing me?” she shared. “That’s the moment when I came to realize that people were looking at me differently.”
The moderator was Professor of Geography David M. Walker of the College of Southern Maryland Global Initiatives Committee, whose mission is to “educate our community about international issues.”
“We had a nice turnout, which is pretty good,” Walker said. “I thought the panelists did a great job of answering questions, and a good job of engaging with the audience.”
“I think we’re new to the area, relatively speaking, compared to other cities. And we’re still looking for our place in this area as a home,” Gonzales said. “When you come to a place you hear a lot about Black and white, but you don’t really hear a lot about people who aren’t Black or white. In my experience it’s hard to know where we fit in all the time because Latinos are mixed people; we’re made up of a variety of genetic backgrounds and cultural backgrounds. We don’t always have that seat [at the table] or not always looked at as part of the conversation, but I see it starting to change.”
Regardless, Gonzales said he has experienced peculiar looks and comments, particularly when he tells people he teaches English. He related a time when he was visiting a retailer in Southern Maryland and was having an enjoyable conversation with the shopkeeper until his occupation came up.
“They said, ‘What do you do?’ And when I told them they literally said out loud, ‘With your name?’” Gonzales said. “That was an example of a negative experience where I felt insulted or offended.”
After the discussion, participants were also treated to a taste of Mexican culture and food by Taqueria Los Compadres of Waldorf.
“People told me they really enjoyed the compassionate stories they heard from the project,” Walker said. “And how the panelists are teaching and engaging their students. They also enjoyed sharing their own stories.”
College of Southern Maryland’s Ritmo Caché Latin Ensemble will perform 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the La Plata campus.
Tickets are $10, $5 for military with ID, seniors age 65, ages 17 and younger and CSM students, staff, and faculty with ID. One ticket per ID. For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/04/latin-ensemble-concert.html.
