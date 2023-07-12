It’s a Saturday morning and while some people are crawling out of bed and reaching for their coffee, there is already a hive of activity at Nicolet Skatepark in Lexington Park.
There are Ollies and flips and rail tricks as members of the Southern Maryland Skateboard Association hone their skills.
“Skateboarding is 100% inclusive now,” said 46-year-old Freddie Greiner of Lexington Park, who is part of the the association’s leadership. “Everybody gets along with everyone. The older generation looks at skaters and think [of] drinking beer and throwing stuff everywhere, but it’s a way different animal than it was in the ‘90s. I’m trying to change everybody’s perception of the culture.”
“That’s definitely a cool part about it,” network engineer Nick Willet, 31, said of the inclusivity. “It doesn’t really matter who you are. There’s a style of skateboarding that will appeal to you.”
The association, which was formed in 2021, has about 30 members ages 3 to 65 who form meet-ups through the Discord messaging app at Nicolet Skatpark, Dunkirk Skatepark and White Plains Skatepark.
“There’s people who come here and can’t do a single trick, but they’ll cruise through the park and love it,” said Rocky Collins of Mechanicsville, who works at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. “It doesn’t really fit a single mold.”
Richard Hatten’s father was stationed in Sicily when he discovered the sport and was zooming around on a Pokémon skateboard at the age of 5.
The now 29-year-old, who lives in Lexington Park, is a second class petty officer.
“It’s my home away from home and my home away from work,” he said, referring to Nicolet Park. “I come out here and hang out with friends and let everything go.”
“It’s where I go to relax,” Greiner said. “It literally is my happy place. My wife will attest that if I haven’t been able to skate for a couple days I get agitated really bad.”
The sport means a bit more to Willett, who has battled mental health issues.
“There’s been a couple points in my life where I sort of lost myself a little bit, and those were the periods where I skated the least,” said Willett, who has a tattoo on the inside of his right arm of a skateboard and the phrase: “This will make you happy.”
“[Skating] has been a consistent thing in my life when I’m doing well,” he said.
Greiner started skating in the late 1980s, much to the chagrin of his parents.
“My parents were old-school and did not like it, and were not very supportive at all,” he said, adding that one day his father stomped on his board and broke it. “And that’s how skateboarding was looked upon back in the day.”
On the far side of the park, Queenie Mobley of Lusby drops into the bowl, rides up the other side and flips onto a low rail to slide back on her board to the bottom.
“There’s a lot of male energy, but they make it comfortable for any demographic,” said Mobley, who is a youth support peer specialist. “They’ve all taken me under their wing and that’s what made me want to continue to skate. They’ve made it a welcoming scene, and I want to take that [love] and just open it up to more skaters.”
Mobley has done that by founding the Southern Maryland OG Rollers skate team, which she said is geared toward women, the LBGTQ+ community, people of color and kids from broken homes.
“It’s just giving them an opportunity to get outside and witness other kids and other parks,” the 29-year-old said.
But, like any sport skating takes practice and the falls and spills that come with it. Greiner has torn his ACL and his meniscus, has a labral tear in his hip and ligament damage in his ankle.
Hatten said he was “not being too smart” when he attempted a four-stair jump at the age of 12 and broke the growth plate in his right ankle.
And Willett has broken ribs, both feet and both ankles, but when asked if he ever considered stopping, said, “No, no way.”
Greiner said there’s nothing like the sound of executing a good trick.
“When you throw down your board, everything just goes silent and the only thing you’re concentrating on is the way that your wheels sound and how your board pops when you snap it when you’re doing an Ollie,” he said. “If all that sounds right, you’re having a great day.”
For more information, go to www.somdskate.com or for more information on the Southern Maryland OG Rollers skate team, check out @somdogrollers on Instagram.
