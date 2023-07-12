It’s a Saturday morning and while some people are crawling out of bed and reaching for their coffee, there is already a hive of activity at Nicolet Skatepark in Lexington Park.

There are Ollies and flips and rail tricks as members of the Southern Maryland Skateboard Association hone their skills.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews