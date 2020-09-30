Scientists know more about space than the oceans, but St. Mary’s College of Maryland professor of biology Karen Crawford recently discovered one more thing about our oceans.
Crawford, who was the Whitman Scientist this past summer at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Mass., is first author of a milestone study that achieved the first gene knockout in a cephalopod using a longfin inshore squid (Doryteuthis pealeii).
A gene knockout is a genetic technique in which one of an organism’s genes is made inoperative, or “knocked out” of the organism.
“Karen was looking at the embryos and just watching them and waiting for them to tell us what happened and she put one of the dishes with embryos in it on the scope and just said, ‘Oh my God guys, you have to come see this. There’s no pigment here,’” said Carrie Albertin, a member of the team that also included Joshua Rosenthal, Juan Diaz Quiroz, Kristen Koenig and Namrata Ahuja. “There was a lot of high-fiving. This is a breakthrough that’s a game changer.”
The team reported its findings in the July 30 issue of Current Biology journal.
“We couldn’t have done it without all the pieces coming together,” said Albertin, who has based out of the MBL since 2018.
The team used CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing — a technique used to make a pigmentation gene, one that changes the color of the squid, not operate so the squid had no pigment in its eyes or skin cells — to knock out a pigmentation gene in squid embryos, which eliminated color in the eyes and skin cells with high efficiency.
“The first step in any of these experiments is to get embryos and get them to develop and know that they’ll develop normally,” Crawford said in an interview. “Over the years we’ve developed a method for doing invitro fertilization (taking sperm from males, eggs from females) to study embryos. This allows me to know the precise time of fertilization and cell division so that I can time my injections.”
“This is a critical first step toward the ability to knock out — and knock in — genes in cephalopods to address a host of biological questions,” Rosenthal said in the release.
Cepahalopods have unique body plan
Cephalopods — which include squid, octopus and cuttlefish — have a unique body plan, along with the largest brain of all invertebrates and a distributed nervous system capable of instantaneous camouflage and sophisticated behaviors.
This study opens many avenues for study that have applications in a wide range of fields, from evolution and development, to medicine, robotics, materials science and artificial intelligence.
The ability to knock out a gene to test its function is an important step in developing cephalopods as genetically tractable organisms for biological research, augmenting the handful of species that currently dominate genetic studies, such as fruit flies, zebrafish and mice.
It is also a necessary step toward having the capacity to knock in genes that facilitate research, such as genes that encode fluorescent proteins that can be imaged to track neural activity or other dynamic processes.
“CRISPR-Cas9 worked really well in Doryteuthis; it was surprisingly efficient,” Rosenthal said, referring to the enzyme that delivers an RNA molecule to the exact sequence of the RNA in the genome or the DNA of the cell.
More challenging was delivering the CRISPR-Cas9 process into the one-celled squid embryo, which is surrounded by a tough outer layer, and then raising the embryo through hatching.
To accomplish that, the team developed micro-scissors to clip the egg’s surface and a beveled quartz needle to deliver the CRISPR-Cas9 through the clip.
“We needed to microinject the embryo and … they’re surrounded by a heavy, almost rubbery coating called the chorion,” Crawford said. “I needed to figure out a way to mechanically get through that in order to inject the embryo. The microscissors allowed me to make teeny little cuts in the coating. One I got those small cuts, I could then easily pass a needle through and inject the embryo.”
Studies on longfin inshore squid have led to foundational advances in neurobiology, beginning with description of the action potential (nerve impulse) in the 1950s, a discovery for which Alan Hodgkin and Andrew Huxley became Nobel Prize laureates in 1963. For decades the species has drawn neurobiologists from all over the world to MBL, which collects the squid from local waters.
Recently, Rosenthal and colleagues discovered extensive recoding of mRNA in the nervous system of the longfin inshore squid along with other cephalopods. This research is under development for potential biomedical applications, such as pain management therapy.
“The experiment that we published is really called a proof of concept experiment, it just demonstrates that we can get CRISPER-Cas9 in and that it can function and knock out a gene,” Crawford said. “And the embryo, since it’s pigment-less, basically reveals the results as we watch it happen. This shows that we can do it so now we can ask more important and interesting scientific questions relating to how does it make its body plan, how does a cephalopod make all those tentacles, how does it make the biggest brain in the invertebrate animal group and how did that brain evolve in the different types of cephalopods.”
The longfin inshore squid is not an ideal species to develop as a genetic research organism as it is large and it requires a lot of tank space. More importantly, no one has yet been able to culture it through multiple generations in the lab.
For these reasons, the MBL Cephalopod Program’s next goal is to transfer the new knockout technology to a smaller cephalopod species, the hummingbird bobtail squid (Euprymna berryi), which is relatively easy to culture to make genetic strains.
The project was the first step in an effort for ongoing research called the Marine Biological Laboratory cephalopod initiative.
“It’s always wonderful to be published and it’s very satisfying to be the first, and this is an important first,” Crawford said. “With all the science that’s being done it’s sort of like filling in a big jigsaw puzzle. A lot of folks are filling in the sky and we need the sky, and then there are folks who are asking very exciting questions and maybe that translates to the trees or the people in the puzzle. But then every once in a blue moon you get very fortunate and find an edge piece. And this study is sort of like an edge piece where it binds things together and allows other groups to use my methods in their own systems.”
