SMCM professor awarded research grant

Angela C. Johnson, professor of educational studies at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, was recently awarded a $103,473 grant from the National Science Foundation in support of her project titled “Centering Women of Color in STEM: Data-Driven Opportunities for Inclusion.”
The two-year grant began September 2019, and will fund a continuation of Johnson’s collaborative research with Apriel Hodari of Eureka Scientific Inc. to identify and share what helps women of color thrive in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields, according to a release from St. Mary’s College.
Johnson and Hodari have worked over the past two years with SMCM undergraduate students Rose Young, Class of 2020, and Elizabeth Mulvey, Class of 2020, to conduct and analyze interviews with faculty, staff and students at SMCM and two United Kingdom institutions. The researchers compiled these fine-scale qualitative data from the interviews along with broad-scale quantitative data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System in collaboration with Eleanor Sayre, associate professor of physics at Kansas State University.
They then identified major themes to provide guidance for organizations committed to creating better, more inclusive, environments for women of color in physics, math, computer sciences and other typical STEM fields.
Results thus far include surprising patterns about institutions where women of color study STEM fields, and have been shared at conferences in Washington, D.C., and London. Results were also shared at the winter meeting of the American Association of Physics Teachers in January.
This recent award will allow the investigators to: expand their dataset to additional STEM disciplines using data from IPEDS; develop a public online portal for the final database and study user analytics to improve the portal’s utility; identify institutions where higher than typical numbers or percentages of women of color graduate in each discipline and work with these institutions to serve as models or case studies for others; and present research findings from the database and make STEM professionals aware of the portal.