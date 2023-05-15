Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative worked with the school systems of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties to select and honor 22 educators with Outstanding Teacher awards for leadership in the fields of mathematics, science, technology, and engineering.

Receiving awards this year were nine math teachers, eight science teachers, and five CTE-STEM (career technical education, science, technology, engineering, and math) teachers from schools in three counties, according to a release from SMECO.