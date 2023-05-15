Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative recently recognized outstanding middle school and high school teachers in mathematics, Science and CTE-Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics. Above, mathematics awards for Calvert County were presented to J. Noell Wilson of Mount Harmony Elementary School, left, Jennifer Murphy of Mill Creek Middle School and Heather Finamore of Northern High School.
Receiving the mathematics awards for Charles County are Diane Sumler of Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, left, Ashley Sparks of the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center and Taenika Penny of Theodore Davis Middle School.
Receiving the science awards in Charles County are Erin Lewis of Matthew Henson Middle School, left, Karena Bennett of Maurice J. McDonough High School and Sarah Ochoa of Mary H. Matula Elementary School.
SMECO PHOTO
SMECO PHOTO
Receiving the mathematics awards for St. Mary’s County are Diane Dyer of Evergreen Elementary School, left, Jessica Johnson of Leonardtown Middle School and Abbey Liverman of Chopticon High School.
SMECO PHOTO
Receiving the CTE-STEM awards for Calvert County are Jimmy Yurko of Patuxent High School, left, and Melaney Sanchez of Mount Harmony Elementary School.
SMECO PHOTO
Receiving the CTE-STEM awards for Charles County are Carol-Ann Smith of Thomas Stone High School, left, and Lynda Wyatt of John Hanson Middle School.
SMECO PHOTO
Receiving the CTE-STEM awards for St. Mary’s County are Elizabeth Dyson of Leonardtown High School, left, Erica Samuel of Leonardtown Middle School and Naomi Thompson of Esperanza Middle School.
SMECO PHOTO
Receiving the science awards for Calvert County are John Rossi of Northern High School, left, Athena Lewis of Northern Middle School and Anne Piccoli of Calvert Elementary School.
SMECO PHOTO
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative worked with the school systems of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties to select and honor 22 educators with Outstanding Teacher awards for leadership in the fields of mathematics, science, technology, and engineering.
Receiving awards this year were nine math teachers, eight science teachers, and five CTE-STEM (career technical education, science, technology, engineering, and math) teachers from schools in three counties, according to a release from SMECO.
The teachers were chosen for their outstanding performance in the areas of creativity, rapport with students, enthusiasm for teaching, professionalism, and innovative teaching methods. Each teacher receives a plaque and a cash award. In 32 years, SMECO has recognized 480 local math and science teachers.
“As educators, you know that STEM skills are coveted by many businesses, including SMECO. Students who graduate with mathematics, science, and technology skills are vital for the success of our modern workplaces," Scott White, chairman of the SMECO Board of Directors, said at the awards presentation. "You are enabling the next generation of innovators by not only teaching science and math, but by developing soft skills that so many people need—skills like communication, problem solving, and critical thinking."
In addition to the Outstanding Teachers awards, SMECO works with local school systems to sponsor other educational programs. They include the MATHCOUNTS competition for middle school students, the annual Elementary Mathematics Challenge, and the scholarship awards for Southern Maryland high school seniors. SMECO also takes students to Washington, D.C., for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Youth Tour.