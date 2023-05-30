About a decade ago, Imani Black was certain she was headed on a path toward academia. That notion changed once the Old Dominion University student spent some time working with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation during a summer break.

“The very first day we had planted oysters and talked to community and I was covered in slime from head to toe,” said Black, who attended Old Dominion in Virginia on a lacrosse scholarship. “And I remember sitting in my car and thinking, ‘Yeah, this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.’”


