After being laid off from her job in 2020, Imani Black founded Minorities In Aquaculture, whose goal is to “educate women of color on the environmental benefits of aquaculture and support them as they launch and sustain their careers in the field, growing the seafood industry and creating an empowering space for women along the way.”
Imani Black gave a lecture titled “Oyster Aquaculture: Past, Present & Hopes for the Future” as part of Historic Sotterley’s People and Perspectives series.
SCREENSHOT BY MICHAEL REID
Farmed oysters are shown in sacks.
SCREENSHOT BY MICHAEL REID
Baby oysters, or spat, are seen through a microscope.
SCREENSHOT BY MICHAEL REID
About a decade ago, Imani Black was certain she was headed on a path toward academia. That notion changed once the Old Dominion University student spent some time working with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation during a summer break.
“The very first day we had planted oysters and talked to community and I was covered in slime from head to toe,” said Black, who attended Old Dominion in Virginia on a lacrosse scholarship. “And I remember sitting in my car and thinking, ‘Yeah, this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.’”
Black, who was in oyster farming for several years before being laid off during the pandemic, is now the founder and CEO of Easton-based Minorities in Aquaculture.
And on May 24, she gave a virtual lecture titled “Oyster Aquaculture: Past, Present & Hopes for the Future” as part of Historic Sotterley’s People and Perspectives series.
“She’s always had a passion for restoration and conservation since she was a young girl,” Sotterley Executive Director Nancy Easterling said as she introduced Black. “Knowing how busy she is I don’t even think she has time to sleep at night.”
Black, who graduated from the aquaculture training program at Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences in 2016, has worked on oyster farms, nurseries and hatcheries in Maryland and Virginia. From 2018-2020 she was the assistant hatchery manager for the Hoopers Island Oyster Company.
Black, who is currently pursuing her masters degree in environmental science, explained the commercial and restoration sides of oyster farming of aquaculture and the different systems used during her presentation.
“Aquaculture is a growing industry and it’s something that a lot of people think is really intricate, but it’s really simple,” she said. “It’s ocean farming of our seafood resources.”
And oysters are critical to the success of the Chesapeake Bay as one individual adult oyster about 3-inches long can filter up to 50 gallons of water a day.
“That’s a lot of water that’s been filtering and cleaned up,” she said, “and put out in a very healthy way by those oysters.”
Black said aquaculture, which was introduced here in the 1990s, is “just a teammate ... as we try and get that wild population at a steady rate. We’re just growing food in a really sustainable way, which is not only helping ecologically but it’s helping us with food security around the world.”
She explained that while “oysters are actually the most sustainable protein on the planet,” they were not a sought-after commodity hundreds of years ago.
“They were not a rich person’s type of meal,” she said. “Oysters were a poor man’s food. And lobsters are astronomical in price right now, but were referred to as the bugs of the sea.”
Working on the Chesapeake Bay was destined for Black, who comes from a long line of watermen.
She shared that only one in four faculty members or scientists is a women, and that just 1 in 10 is a person of color. In addition, she said there are only nine active Black boat captains on the Chesapeake Bay, all aged 60 to 84 and with “no younger generations coming behind them.”
“I was like, ‘Oh my God, where are these people?’” said Black, who said she had not worked with another women of color for the first six years she was in the field. “Not only have people of color been really instrumental in building the commercial fishing industry, but also women around the world are at the backbone and at the forefront of our seafood industry.”
Black said she started Minorities in Aquaculture as a “quest to find women of color that were in my space.”
The organization's website states that its “goal is to educate women of color on the environmental benefits of aquaculture and support them as they launch and sustain their careers in the field, growing the seafood industry and creating an empowering space for women along the way.”
Black said she’s been told she is currently the youngest Black woman currently working on the Chesapeake Bay.
“I was in shock because that’s not something I take very lightly,” she said. “That’s not a title I even want. I don’t want to be the only African American woman working in oyster aquaculture …. and I shouldn’t be the only African American woman working in oyster aquaculture right now.”