Sotterley Speaker Series goes virtual

Historic Sotterley recently announced its 2020 Sotterley Speaker Series. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay in the kick-off for the series, Sotterley remains dedicated to finding a way to bring this stellar group of presenters to our community.
Sotterley will be offering this year’s presentations virtually whenever guests cannot join in person due to social distancing guidelines, according to a release. If possible, presentations held later in the year may also be offered in person if community guidelines allow.
Sotterley staff ask attendees to check the website as each event approaches to find out if the event will be held virtually and/or in person. Advance reservations are required for all events held virtually (and requested if held in person). Links to join the webinar platform along with instructions will be provided the week of the event on Sotterley’s website.
The speaker series will kick off with Pulitzer Prize winning author Alan Shaw Taylor as he talks about his latest book, “Thomas Jefferson’s Education.”
Taylor’s presentation on Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m. will be held virtually since guests will be unable to join due to social distancing guidelines. Advance reservations are required and can be made through Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org. Links to join the webinar platform along with instructions will be provided the week of the event on the website.
Taylor will his discuss his newest work, an absorbing study of Thomas Jefferson’s campaign to save Virginia through education. In turns entertaining and tragic, this written history reveals the origins of a great university in the dilemmas of Virginia slavery. If offers an incisive portrait of Jefferson set against a social fabric of planters in decline, enslaved black families torn apart by sales, and a hair-trigger code of male honor.
His hopes of developing an enlightened leadership for the state were disappointed, however, and Virginia hardened its commitment to slavery in the coming years. In the end, it was Jefferson’s beloved granddaughters who carried forward his faith in education by becoming dedicated teachers of a new generation of women.
Mark calendars for the following dates:
“Thomas Jefferson’s Education” will be presented by Alan Shaw Taylor, American historian and Pulitzer Prize winning author, on Wednesday, May 20, at 7 p.m.
“Diving for History: Never Too Old to Play in The Mud” will be presented by David Howe, secretary of the Institute of Maritime History and a retired admiralty lawyer, on Wednesday, June 24, at 7 p.m.
“Hamilton: How the Musical Remixes American History” will be presented by Richard Bell, author and associate professor of history, on Wednesday, July 22, at 7 p.m.
“The Life and Legacy of Harriet Tubman” will be presented by Angela Crenshaw, Maryland park ranger at the Harriet Tubman Museum, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.
“The Busted Ecology Blues” will be presented by Fred Tutman, activist and Riverkeeper on the Patuxent River, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.
“Power of Us: What Happens When Historical Narratives Are Corrected?” will be presented by Christy Coleman, executive director of Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m.
“Lincoln’s Generals’ Wives: Four Women Who Influenced the Civil War” will be presented by Candice Sky Hooper, author and emeritus board member of Lincoln’s Cottage, on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m.
This 13th season is being sponsored by The Boeing Company.
Check Historic Sotterley’s website for updated hosting information at www.sotterley.org.