Southern Maryland Studies Center seeks citizen contributors

The Southern Maryland Studies Center at the College of Southern Maryland seeks contributions from the community in order to capture and record real-time observations and perceptions of current events such as the pandemic and police brutality protests.
“We are all a part of a remarkable time in this nation’s history,” Maria Leighton, the center’s archivist, said in a release from the college. “The COVID-19 pandemic and the #BlackLivesMatter movement are defining and — in some cases — redefining us all. So the SMSC mission has never been more important. We need citizen contributors and volunteer archivists more today than ever before.”
SMSC is located at the La Plata campus of the college and provides a central location for researching and sharing historical materials that document Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties, along with the southern portions of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.
Founded in 1976, the archive houses hundreds of unique collections that provide valuable insight into the economic, social and political currents that have shape the region. The center’s work focuses on continuous collection and processing to ensure ease of access and use of the history it stores.
“What was once captured through carvings on cave walls and then notations in the family bible is now shared through social media in the palm of our hands,” Leighton continued. “How and what we communicate is always evolving, but keeping records of our experiences and activities at the Southern Maryland Studies Center will not change. We want to preserve a vast source of material of our shared history for the future.”
The mission of center is to store, preserve, and connect individual elements, in order to give a voice to all present and past residents of Southern Maryland and create a strong base of historical evidence that reflects the events, decisions and outcomes that have shaped local history and culture.
“Your voice, your photos, your videos — will speak to future generations about your experiences and will tell them how life as we knew it happened right before our eyes,” said Leighton. “We welcome contributions from individuals, families, businesses, and institutions.”
Examples of what the public can share with the Southern Maryland Studies Center includes journals, letters, diaries, illustrations, photos, documents, short videos, audio recordings and oral histories or creative writings.
The center also holds business records, family and individual collections that offer a wealth of photographs, compiled research notes, news clippings, maps, inventories, surveys, architectural drawings, genealogy and more.
The center is committed to sharing the evidence of Southern Maryland’s history and culture through activities such as teaching, organizing cultural events, supporting local historical preservation efforts, and ensuring physical and digital access to its collections for students and faculty, researchers, historians, genealogists and all members of the public.
Since its founding, the Southern Maryland Studies Center has been led by distinguished history and information professionals who have developed and cared for the archival collections and built relationships with local communities and institutions. Today, SMSC has a team of two: Leighton, and Archives Assistant Shannon Neal. Volunteers also help the center run.
“While CSM staff continues to work remotely, our volunteer citizen archivists have been busy working hard at transcribing historical documents,” Leighton said. “For us, this is a labor of love.”
To contact the Southern Maryland Studies Center, call 301-934-7606 or email SMSC@csmd.edu or visit online at www.csmd.edu/community/southern-maryland-studies-center/.