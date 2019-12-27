Winners from all of the St. Mary’s County Camera Club’s monthly competitions during 2019 were viewed by an outside judge who chose the “best of the best” for the year, in various categories in an end-of-year competition.
Winners for 2019 were:
Novice digital
1st — Samuel Lane, “Eagle Head”
2nd — Eric Wilcox, “Kite Surfing”
Advanced digital
1st — Wayne K Thomas, “ Liam”
2nd — Katherine Norris, “Beartown Adventure”
3rd — Joanna Macaulay, “Barn At Night B”
Honorable mention — John Walker, “Dawn Walk in Fog”
Advanced prints
1st — Joanna Macaulay, “Ballet Shoes at River Concert Series”
2nd — Joanna Macaulay, “Pages”
3rd — Joanna Macaulay, “Glassblowing Plane”
Themed digital
1st — John Walker, “Too Many,” Numbers theme
2nd — Katherine Norris, “Bucket of Fruit,” Food theme
3rd — Jim Macaulay, “Sea Shell,” It’s a Small World theme
Honorable mention — Katherine Norris, “Measuring Spoons,” Numbers theme
Themed prints
1st — Joanna Macaulay, “Parrot Eye,” It’s a Small World theme
The camera club was formed in 1998 to “.. .promote photography as a hobby, providing a forum for exchanging knowledge of the subject and inspiring amateur photographers toward improving their art.” Successful from the start, the club has attracted novices, experts and professionals to learn about photography from each other.
The club is “very proud to say that some of our novices have advanced rapidly and have become professionals themselves,” according to the release
The cameral club is always looking for new members to share in the fun and learning. Guests are welcome to attend meetings for free. Modest dues are required to compete or vote.
For more information about the St. Mary’s County Camera Club, visit www.smccc.org.