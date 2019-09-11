St. Mary's College professor named chief reader AP Art History course

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Professor of Art History Joe Lucchesi began tenure July 1 as chief reader for the College Board’s Advanced Placement Art History course and exam.
In that capacity, he is responsible for overseeing the standard-setting and scoring of AP Art History exams across the United States. He will also serve in a leadership role on the development committee and participate in various curriculum development related activities.
“Since AP Art History is one of the only ways that high school students can discover art history as a discipline and a future career path before they get to college, I especially welcome this opportunity to be both an ambassador and an advocate for my discipline at the national level, as well as an advocate for arts and humanities education in high schools more generally,” Lucchesi said in a release from the college. “Last year, AP Art History was offered in over 2,100 schools in the United States and internationally.”
Each year, College Board helps more than seven million students prepare for a successful transition to college through programs and services. The AP program enables students to pursue college-level studies, with the opportunity to earn college credit and/or advanced placement, while still in high school. AP courses are available in 38 subjects, each culminating in an exam administered in the first two full weeks in May.
Each June, AP teachers and college faculty members from around the world gather in the U.S. to evaluate and score the free-response sections of the AP exams. As chief reader for art history, Lucchesi will oversee hundreds of AP readers as they score student free responses, ensuring students receive fair and valid scores.