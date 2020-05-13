St. Mary’s College SGA donates $50,000 to recovery fund

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Student Government Association on Tuesday, April 28, approved a $50,000 donation to the college’s Recovery Fund that has been created to help reduce financial burdens and obstacles facing the college’s community.
“St. Mary’s College of Maryland is a close-knit community. We look out for each other. We thank the College’s Student Government Association for its special gift of $50,000 to the SMCM Recovery Fund. This donation will go toward helping fellow students who have experienced financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Carolyn Curry, VP for Institutional Advancement, said in a release from the college. “The SGA students ignite our passion to serve and we hope others will follow their example and give to the Recovery Fund in these unprecedented times.”
The college’s SGA is charged with promoting the standards of the College, unifying the student body, and representing the students to the faculty, administration and community. In cooperation with the Student Activities Office, the SGA normally allocates student activity fees to support such student-initiated programs as campus media, student publications, guest lecturers, dances, concerts, film series, and more than 80 clubs and organizations reflecting varied student interests.
“When the pandemic hit and our world drastically changed, the way we serve our students also needed to change. This was a big decision, but it was absolutely necessary for continuing to fulfill our duty as representatives of the student body,” SGA Class of 2022 President Erin Lanham said in the release.
“A collective sense of responsibility as leaders on this campus to help our peers during this really stressful time led us to passing this bill. I think it was only appropriate that we help our fellow students who are in need,” Nicholas Howard, SGA Class of 2023 president, said in the release.
The fund will assist students with financial hardships they may face caused by the pandemic, especially as they prepare to return in the fall.
“By setting up a recovery fund and SGA donating a large sum to it, we are not only standing by members of the student body greatly affected by this, but we are also helping alleviate some of those difficulties,” said Joshua O. Ajanaku, Class of 2022, Dorchester senator and vice-president-elect.
“I hope this donation is able to improve the lives of the students in our community who were most affected by these dramatic changes caused by COVID-19,” Justin Karolyi, Class of 2022, Waring Commons senator, said in the release.