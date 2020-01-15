St. Mary’s College student has poetry published

St. Mary’s College Student Cam Kelley has has poetry published in UReCA: The NCHC Journal of Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity.
UReCA is an online, peer-reviewed journal that fosters the exchange of intellectual and creative work between undergraduate students, providing a platform where students can engage with and contribute to the advancement of their individual fields.
“Asking Advice Across Time” is a series of 12 narrative poems in conversation between a female narrator and the statue Venus of Willendorf discussing femininity throughout history. The poems were written in Associate Professor of English Karen Leona Anderson’s 400-level poetry course on the poetic sequence. According to Kelley, “Anderson was a dedicated supervisor who helped me numerous times with edits and submissions.”
Kelley has also been published in the Sprout Club Journal, Scholastic Best Teen Writing of 2016 and Left of the Lake magazine.
Selections for UReCA are made from submissions received by a team of undergraduates at multiple colleges across the nation. Submissions are received throughout the year and represent a wide range of subjects, including creative works, scientific studies, and humanities research. This year only 25 students were accepted into the journal at a 13 percent acceptance rate.
To view her work, visit https://nchcureca.com/asking-advice-across-time/.