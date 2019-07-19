Each year, the St. Mary’s County Garden Club awards scholarships to a local high school senior and a student at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Recipients must be pursuing studies in environmental science, biology, agriculture, horticulture or a related field.
This year’s high school winner is Jack O’Brien, a recent Great Mills High School graduate. Allison Burnett, a Hughesville resident, received the scholarship offered at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Both were recently recognized at the club’s annual Scholarship Garden Party, which raises funds for the awards, according to a release from the club.
Burnett graduated from St. Mary’s College of Maryland with a degree in environmental studies, and is continuing her education there to pursue a masters in teaching. Her goal is to become involved in environmental curriculum design for K-12 education.
“Environmental studies at SMCM gave me a new lens through which to see the world. We were given plenty of content, but more importantly, we were taught how to see,” Burnett said in the release. “I fully understand the interconnected feedbacks between humans and their natural environment, and how to navigate those complex webs. My environmental education at SMCM has prepared me and inspired me to become an agent for change.”
Jack O’Brien graduated from the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Academy at Great Mills High and will be putting his scholarship to use as a biology major at Vassar College this fall.
O’Brien found his focus in high school biology class along with his volunteer efforts. As an intern with the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association, he gained insight to the human impact on the local waterways. He is also an Eagle Scout, and was a junior docent at the Calvert Marine Museum. A career in environmental science divided between the field and the lab is his ultimate goal.
The St. Mary’s County Garden Club’s high school $1,000 scholarship is administered through the BECA St. Mary’s County Common Scholarship Application program each year. Interested candidates must apply through this system to be considered.
The club’s annual $1,000 award to a St. Mary’s College of Maryland student is made through the college.
Organized in 1938, and federated with the Garden Clubs of Maryland in 1940, the St. Mary’s County Garden Club provides member education in design, environmental studies and horticulture; manages the flower and horticulture show at the St. Mary’s County Fair; provides scholarships; promotes the Master Gardener program; conducts garden therapy at Green Holly School; and maintained the herb garden at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
In addition to monthly meetings, the group also holds special study groups in flower design and horticulture.
For more information, visit www.stmarysgardenclub.com.