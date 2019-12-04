Two St. Mary’s Garden Club members recently received special recognition for their excellence in horticulture and design.
Ingrid Swann won the most blue ribbons at the St. Mary’s County Fair in floral design and received the Hazel Madsen Design Bowl. Hazel Madsen served as a club president from 1970 to 1972. She was a prolific designer and arranger, and traveled throughout the United States giving demonstrations.
Joyce Savage received the Lee Seeber Horticulture Award for winning the most blue ribbons in the horticulture division. Lee Seeber served as president of the St. Mary’s County Garden Club for two terms. She was awarded the Life Membership in the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland in 1979. An expert horticulturist and landscape designer, Seeber served as a nationally accredited judge.
The St. Mary’s County Garden Club not only organizes the county fair flower show, but offers education programs, scholarships, holiday decorations for the hospital and other buildings, and provides garden therapy in a local school.
For more information about the garden club, visit the website www.stmaryscountygardenclub.org.