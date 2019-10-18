The St. Mary’s Riding Club recently made its annual donation to the St. Mary’s County Library, adding new books and DVDs on horsemanship to the collection.
This year, the club donated the following books: “Nature and Nurture Horses,” “The Rider’s Pain-Free Back Book,” “Core Conditioning for Horses,” “The Rider’s Balance,” “The U.S. Pony Club Manuals,” “Dressage Training in Hand,” “Know Better to Do Better” and “Physical Therapy for Horses.”
The club also donated the following DVDs: “Form Follows Function with Cynthia Hankins,” “2019 Dressage Test USDF,” “Horse Speak,” “Centered Riding with Sally Swift” and “Horse Massage Light to the Core — The Masterson Method.”
The entire St. Mary’s Riding Club donation is housed in the Leonardtown branch, but may be checked out through other locations using the library system’s loan program on its website. Titles covering horse care, equitation, jumping, dressage, western riding and more are included in the collection.
The St. Mary’s Riding Club was established in 1968 and is the county’s oldest continually operating equestrian club. The club manages the St. Mary’s County Fair horse show, and the proceeds from the show are used for the annual library donation program. Follow the club on its Facebook page regarding upcoming events.