The St. Mary’s County Teen Court Program was selected by Global Youth Justice Inc. to join representatives from Baltimore City Teen Court to participate in their reenactment of a school bullying case at a plenary session of the Annual Fall Institute of the Criminal Justice Section of the American Bar Association on Friday, Nov. 8, in Washington, D.C.
The purpose was to provide a demonstration of the effectiveness of the Teen Court Program as a juvenile diversion in lieu of offenders being sent through the formal juvenile justice system, according to a release from St. Mary’s County government.
Nine St. Mary’s County Teen Court student volunteers attended, accompanied by their parents, Teen Court Community Judge Charlottis Woodley and Teen Court Coordinator Gregory Jones. They were joined by five Teen Court student volunteers from Baltimore City.
St. Mary’s participants served as the prosecutor, defense counsel, offender, victim, bailiff and jury members. St. Mary’s Community Judge Woodley was asked to be the presiding judge.
“These teen volunteers were absolutely outstanding. They were confident with what they were doing despite the audience of senior legal officials and the livestreaming to hundreds of viewers. It is my honor to have these dedicated young people as part of our program and am so proud of all of them,” Jones said in the release.
The session ran over time due to the questions the ABA participants were asking. The teen volunteers had no reservations with answering the questions themselves, including individually introducing themselves and answering why they chose to volunteer during a reception following the reenactment.
This was an excellent experience for all involved in this event, according to the release. The teen volunteers brought great credit and recognition to St. Mary’s County, the Teen Court Program, their schools, their parents, and of course themselves. Volunteers came from Leonardtown High School, Great Mills High School, Spring Ridge Middle School, St. Mary’s Ryken High School and The King’s Christian Academy.
Thanks were extended to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services, the St. Mary’s County District Court, the St. Mary’s County Public Schools, the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services, and VVS Charters for support in making the event a success.