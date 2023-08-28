As the lunch rush drew closer at St. Mary’s Caring Kitchen in Lexington Park, Gail Shumaker was rushing around making sure everything was done in time.
She rushed here and there fetching food items, watched a pan of vegetables simmer on the stove and teamed up with a fellow volunteer to make ham and cheese sliders.
But Shumaker and the rest of the staff also had plenty of room with which to work, after the nonprofit organization moved into its new, larger location where the old Brass Rail once stood on July 6.
The organization had previously rented a 2,200 square foot location from Good Samaritan Lutheran Church about a quarter of a mile away, but had outgrown the space.
“We were looking at other locations, but we’re a nonprofit so we don’t have a lot of money and we were in the midst of a building campaign to raise money,” St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen Executive Director Kristine Millen said. “We were hoping to find a place that was suitable for our needs, but things just weren’t happening.”
And then in the spring of 2022 along came Great Mills Trading Post Owner Bubby Knott, who bought the building and offered it to the organization.
“We were just speechless,” Millen said of the 12,000 square foot building, which is located at 20331 Point Lookout Road in Great Mills. “It’s just an amazing, amazing gift.”
St. Mary’s Caring gutted and expanded the kitchen and built an office and Phase II plans to put a few social service organizations on the other side of the building “so that this whole building will be a place of hope, resources and nourishment.”
St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen is open Monday to Saturday and serves breakfast from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with no questions asked.
“People often stereotype people in need, but each person has their own story and we all go through ups and downs in life,” Millen said. “There are various reasons that people are here; there’s no two reasons that are the same and people need to know they have value, especially when they’re in hard times.”
Shumaker grew up poor in Caswell, Va. but saw how a town makes a village.
“We didn’t eat a lot when we were little so the townspeople helped us out a lot,” said Shumaker, who has been volunteer ing for the last 5-plus years, “so I always swore that when I grew up that this is what I wanted to do. I love it.”
St. Mary’s Caring depends on donations from churches and local businesses for food items.
“Our food is wonderful,” Millen said, “and it’s cooked with love.”
It also receives books from the library, holds monthly blood pressure checks and will host an upcoming flu shot clinic.
During the summer it serves dinners twice a week and last year dished up 125,054 free meals in 2022.
“We just want to support people in every way and feeding is the first step because if you’re hungry you can’t think about anything else,” said Millen, who added that some families are working working two, three, four jobs “and they still need help to make it.”
“You don’t have to be poor poor to eat here, you don’t have to be rich,” said Shumaker, who is the lead cook on Fridays. “You just need to be hungry.”