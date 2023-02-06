Grand prize winners
Senior grand prize winner – Evan Walsh, MagFlow
Senior grand prize winner – Briana Rourke and Zoey Dellapietro, Balance Brace
Junior grand prize winner – Eli Grossman, Optical Activity in Sugar Solutions
Junior grand prize winner – Vivian Carey, Colorful Hydroponics
Animal sciences
Junior first place – Analiese Wiesen – What’s Your Pawference
Biochemistry
Senior second place – Angeline Nguyen, Will Over the Counter Acne Treatments Zap Those Zits?
Senior second place – Max Nameth and Jake Redmond, Algae Biofuel
Biomedical and health sciences
Senior first place – Elizabeth Gibson, Frequency and Physiology
Junior first place - Susanna Nilsson, Sleepytime Blues
Junior second place – Kate Kelly, Absolutely Snot!
Biomedical engineering
Senior first place – Brianna Rourke and Zoey Dellapietro, Balance Brace
Senior second place – Kimberly Valdivia, Money for the Blind
Junior first place – Kinsey Burke – The Effects of Acupressure and Temperature on Migraine Relief
Chemistry
Senior first place – Alexandra Clarke, Carbon Monoxide Output of a Boat Motor
Junior first place – Emma Anderson, Which Cleans Your Hair Better: Store-Bought Shampoo or Homemade Shampoo?
Earth and environmental sciences
Senior first place – Victoria Wyman, Plastic Lunch: Disposal of Plastic Through Organisms
Senior second place – Camille Nelson, Effects of Salt-H2O and Cl on Swim Gear
Junior first place – Ruhi Sheth, The Acidity Effect
Embedded systems
Senior first place – Adam Nilsson, Reliable Rocket Recovery
Senior second place – Eliza Szymendera, The Sailing Starter
Senior second place – Allison Dusch, Auto Plant Sitter
Engineering technology: Statics and dynamics
Senior first place – Evan Walsh, MagFlow
Senior second place – Braden Gutekunst, Rocket Powered Glider
Environmental engineering
Senior second place – Crosby McGlothlin, Redesigning the Thomas Johnson Bridge
Materials science
Senior first place – Zane Kenney – How Salinity Affects Laser Light
Senior second place – Ava Cotroneo, Bulletproof Backpack Insert
Junior first place – Eli Grossman, Optical Activity in Sugar Solutions
Junior second place – Isaac Bowers, Physical and Chemical Properties
Junior second place – Joseph Gesser, Insulated Bottles: Cost Equal Quality?
Microbiology
Senior first place – Rishi Sheth, Sunny Side Up?
Senior second place – Aarav Sharma, Light Up Bacteria
Plant science
Senior first place – Siulina Shick, Effects of Preservation of Fruit Sugar Content
Junior first place – Vivian Carey, Colorful Hydroponics
Robotics and intelligent machines
Senior first place – Owen Sutor, Autonomous Aquatic Platform
Senior second place – Keegan Creswell, Drover
Systems software
Senior first place – Maria Mercier, Pocket Health
Senior second place – Joseph Grossman, 3D Pathfinding for Warehouse Drones
American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Undergraduate Affiliate Network
Senior first place – Siulina Shick, Effects of Preservation on Fruit Sugar Content
Avian Inc.
Senior first place – Angelina Nguyen, Will Over the Counter Acne Treatments Zap those Zits?
ForeFeathers Enterprises, Technographic Achievement
Senior award winner – Eliza Szymendera, The Sailing Starter
INCOSE
Senior first place – Evan Walsh, MagFlow
Senior first place – Adam Nilsson, Reliable Rocket Recovery
Metcom
Senior award – Aarav Sharma, Light Up Bacteria
Senior award – Evan Walsh, MagFlow
Southern Maryland Association of Realtors
Senior division award winner – Briana Rourke and Zoey Dellapietro, Balance Brace
Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development Board
Senior first place – Nancy Lin, Say No to Water Pollution
Senior honorable mention – Henry Yeatman, A Small Solution for Water Pollution: Oysters
Junior first place – Vivian Carey, Colorful Hydroponics
Junior honorable mention – Ruhi Sheth, The Acidity Effect
The Patuxent Partnership
Senior award – Max Nameth and Jake Redmond, Algae Biofuel
Senior award – Victoria Wyman, Plastic Lunch: Disposal of Plastic Through Organisms
Senior award – Evan Walsh, MagFlow
Senior award – Shaddrack Bynes, Swashplate Thrust Vectoring Assembly
Senior award – Owen Sutor, Autonomous Aquatic Platform
Junior award – Kate Kelly, Absolutely Snot!
Junior award – Susanna Nilsson, Sleepytime Blues!
Junior award – Joseph Gesser, Insulated Bottles: Cost Equal Quality?
Junior award – Vivian Carey, Colorful Hydroponics
Society of Women Engineers
Outstanding engineer – Eliza Szymendera, The Sailing Starter
Outstanding engineer – Allison Dusch, Auto Plant Sitter
Outstanding engineer – Camilla Nelson, Effects of Salt-H2O and Cl on Swim Gear
Promising engineer - Maria Mercier, Pocket Health
Promising engineer – Mia Iskey, Gearbox: Gears of Power
Promising engineer – Kinsey Burke, The Effects of Acupressure and Temperature on Migraine Relief
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Southern Maryland
Senior division first place – Victoria Wyman, Plastic Lunch: Disposal of Plastic Through Organisms
Junior division first place – Susanna Nilsson, Sleepytime Blues!
Waste Water Operators Association
Senior division award – Aarav Sharma, Light Up Bacteria
Junior division award – Joseph Gesser, Insulate Bottles: Cost Equal Quality?
Enrichment awards, senior division
Best use of inexpensive materials – Briana Rourke and Zoey Dellapietro, Balance Brace
Best presentation – Allison Dusch, Auto Plant Sitter
Best presentation – Evan Walsh, MagFlow
Best correlation of data – Aarav Sharma, Light Up Bacteria
Mike Moses Award for Best Teaching Aide – Zane Kenney, How Salinity Affects Laser Light
Enrichment awards, junior division
Best use of inexpensive materials – Analiese Wiesen, What’s Your Pawference
Best presentation – Vivian Carey, Colorful Hydroponics
Best correlation of data – Joseph Gesser, Insulate Bottles: Cost Equal Quality?
Mike Moses Award for Best Teaching Aide – Eli Grossman, Optical Activity in Sugar Solutions
Karine Ingersoll Sparkle Awards
Maria Mercier, Pocket Health
Max Nameth, Algae Biofuel
Jake Redmond, Algae Biofuel
Mia Iskey, GearBox: Gears of Power
Aidan Wrightson, Motorize Ladder Extender
Victoria Wyman, Plastic Lunch: Disposal of Plastic Through Organisms
Isaac Bowers, Physical and Chemical Properties of Legos
Ava Cotroneo, Bulletproof Backpack Insert
Rish Sheth, Sunny Side Up?
Participants invited to compete at the Regional Prince George’s Area Science and Engineering Fair in March
Senior division
Angelina Nguyen, Max Nameth, Jake Redmond, Elizabeth Gibson, Brianna Rourke, Zoey Dellapietro, Kimberly Valdivia, Alexandra Clark, Victoria Wyman, Camille Nelson, Adam Nilsson, Eliza Szymendera, Allison Dusch, Evan Walsh, Braden Gutekunst, Crosby McGlothlin, Zane Kenney, Ava Cotroneo, Rishi Sheth, Aarav Sharma, Siulina Shick, Keegan Creswell, Maria Mercier and Joseph Grossman
Junior division
Analiese Wiesen, Susanna Nilsson, Kate Kelly, Kinsey Burke, Emma Anderson, Ruhi Sheth, Eli Grossman, Isaac Bowers, Joseph Gesser and Vivian Carey