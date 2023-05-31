Karter Lorenzini said her happy place is when she’s out riding horses and competing at local events.
“I’m happy when I’m out there,” said the 13-year-old Esperanza Middle School student. “And I can’t [think of] myself doing anything else.”
In that case, Lorenzini must be really, really happy after she and fellow riders Taylor Reid, 12, and London Metcalfe, 9, helped South Breeze at Chaptico Manor to a win at the Interscholastic Equestrian Association’s hunt seat and dressage middle school national competition at the end of April in Tryon, N.C.
Competing in different classes, Reid took first place in the Over Fences category and added a runner-up in Flat category. In other divisions, Lorenzini added a first in Over Fences and eighth in Flat and Metcalfe chipped in with a runner-up finish in Flat.
“I was shaking,” Lorenzini said. “I wanted to cry right there.”
Metcalfe said she was “shocked,” while Reid added she also was shocked as well as “happy to be there and have the experience of riding such amazing horses at such a fantastic show.”
South Breeze also took home the top team prize with a 5-point margin over runner-up Pleasant Hill Farm of North Carolina to win the JET Award.
“We certainly didn’t expect to win, but we’re super pleased that we did,” South Breeze Farm owner and coach Leann Smith said of her team, which she said was one of the smallest size-wise and in numbers. “They’re tough little riders and they have worked really hard, but going into something like that you’re just not sure because you don’t know the other competition.”
Competitors also draw to see which horse they will ride during the competitions.
“I knew that if I could get over the first jump that I could get through the rest,” said Reid, who attends Margaret Brent Middle School. “My ride [was the result of] how hard we had been working.”
“I was very scared. My heart was racing and I was shaking,” said Lorenzini, who drew Bentley. “I was horribly nervous because I’m short and I’m getting on this huge horse. I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ but I took [the first jump] well and I just had a sigh of relief because I knew he would take care of me.”
According to American Quarter Horse Association, Hunt Seat Equitation “tests an amateur or youth’s ability to ride — not the performance of the horse. As in horsemanship, contestants work a predetermined pattern consisting of maneuvers such as changing gaits; travel in a figure-8 pattern; backing up as well as posting on correct diagonal and counter-cantering.”
“You need to use your ring a lot,” Metcalfe, a student at Mother Catherine Spalding Academy, said of the discipline, which takes place in a ring with several other riders.
“If you’re behind somebody you use your ring by circling if you have to,” she said. “You have to 'equitate' your upper body and look as pretty as possible.”
“My goal was for them to have a good experience, and whether they won or lost to have good sportsmanship and just learn for next year,” Smith said. “And hopefully that they all got to go home with some type of ribbon so they all exceeded my expectations for sure.”
South Breeze competes in Zone 3, which is primarily made up of Southern Maryland, and squeaked into Zone finals with a third-place finish.
Smith also fields a high school team made up of riders from Chopticon, St. Mary’s Ryken, Huntingtown and La Plata high schools, which also qualified for Zone finals.