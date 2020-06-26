You are the owner of this article.
St. Mary's Ryken students earn honors

Christine Shatrowsky, Xaverian Orator, gave her speech during her graduation ceremony in May in the Donnie Williams Center on the St. Mary’s Ryken campus. She is one of several students to have completed the school's Scholars Program this year.

The following students from the Class of 2020 successfully completed the St. Mary’s Ryken Scholars Program and earned the Scholars Program destination on their diplomas. Each of these students received recognition during their individual graduation ceremonies during the week of May 18 by receiving a special Scholars Program diploma.

“This is also the first group to complete all four years of the Project Lead the Way STEM curriculum,” Brad Chamberlain, dean of academics, said in a release. “These students have consistently performed at a high level academically and taken on leadership roles both in the classroom and the wider school and regional community. We could not be prouder of what they have accomplished in their four years at St. Mary’s Ryken.”

Vir’Leah Aldridge, STEM: biomedical

Joseph Baden, STEM: engineering

Briana Bowen, STEM: biomedical

Madison DeVane, STEM: engineering

Orianna Eldridge, STEM: bioMedical

Nicholas Fernbaugh, STEM: computer science

Lawrence Michael Guy, STEM: engineering

Jaida Hendricks, STEM: biomedical

Garrett Hickie, STEM: engineering

Olivia Johnson, STEM: engineering

Kayla Kern, STEM: biomedical

Brady Kinslow, STEM: engineering

Sloan Koviak, humanities

Michael Mazuc, STEM: engineering

Makayla McClary, STEM: biomedical

Ahryel McManhan, Performing arts: dance

Dillon Miller, STEM: engineering

Claire Neace, STEM: computer science

Sydney Neal, Global and international studies

Katherine O’Shields, Performing arts: theatre

Demetrius Poole, STEM: biomedical

Jason Reighard, STEM: computer science

Alyssa Salud-Benipayo, STEM: biomedical

Mia Schaefer, Global and international studies

Christine Shatrowsky, Global and international studies

Margaret Sullivan, Performing arts: theatre

Dominic Taylor-Axtell, STEM: engineering

Kathryn White, STEM: biomedical

Gavin Willis, STEM: biomedical

The goal of the Scholars Program is to offer accelerated curriculum concentrations to our students who want a more rigorous and advanced course of study in a specific field.

The STEM curriculum uses Project Lead the Way, the nation’s leading provider of STEM programs. PLTW’s success in preparing students to succeed has been recognized by many colleges and universities. St. Mary’s Ryken is the only high school in St. Mary’s County that currently utilizes PLTW curriculum.

Benefits of the SMR Scholars Program include participation in a selective academic program with specialty pathways; access to Advanced Placement classes as freshmen and sophomores; internship opportunities; flexible scheduling to allow for electives of choice; exclusive field trips; capstone senior project with presentations to local professionals with consultation and feedback; distinguished addition for college applications; and recognition at graduation and Scholars Program diploma.

For more information about the Scholars Program, visit www.smrhs.org/academics/scholars-program or email brad.chamberlain@smrhs.org.

