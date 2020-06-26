St. Mary's Ryken students earn honors

The following students from the Class of 2020 successfully completed the St. Mary’s Ryken Scholars Program and earned the Scholars Program destination on their diplomas. Each of these students received recognition during their individual graduation ceremonies during the week of May 18 by receiving a special Scholars Program diploma.
“This is also the first group to complete all four years of the Project Lead the Way STEM curriculum,” Brad Chamberlain, dean of academics, said in a release. “These students have consistently performed at a high level academically and taken on leadership roles both in the classroom and the wider school and regional community. We could not be prouder of what they have accomplished in their four years at St. Mary’s Ryken.”
Vir’Leah Aldridge, STEM: biomedical
Joseph Baden, STEM: engineering
Briana Bowen, STEM: biomedical
Madison DeVane, STEM: engineering
Orianna Eldridge, STEM: bioMedical
Nicholas Fernbaugh, STEM: computer science
Lawrence Michael Guy, STEM: engineering
Jaida Hendricks, STEM: biomedical
Garrett Hickie, STEM: engineering
Olivia Johnson, STEM: engineering
Kayla Kern, STEM: biomedical
Brady Kinslow, STEM: engineering
Sloan Koviak, humanities
Michael Mazuc, STEM: engineering
Makayla McClary, STEM: biomedical
Ahryel McManhan, Performing arts: dance
Dillon Miller, STEM: engineering
Claire Neace, STEM: computer science
Sydney Neal, Global and international studies
Katherine O’Shields, Performing arts: theatre
Demetrius Poole, STEM: biomedical
Jason Reighard, STEM: computer science
Alyssa Salud-Benipayo, STEM: biomedical
Mia Schaefer, Global and international studies
Christine Shatrowsky, Global and international studies
Margaret Sullivan, Performing arts: theatre
Dominic Taylor-Axtell, STEM: engineering
Kathryn White, STEM: biomedical
Gavin Willis, STEM: biomedical
The goal of the Scholars Program is to offer accelerated curriculum concentrations to our students who want a more rigorous and advanced course of study in a specific field.
The STEM curriculum uses Project Lead the Way, the nation’s leading provider of STEM programs. PLTW’s success in preparing students to succeed has been recognized by many colleges and universities. St. Mary’s Ryken is the only high school in St. Mary’s County that currently utilizes PLTW curriculum.
Benefits of the SMR Scholars Program include participation in a selective academic program with specialty pathways; access to Advanced Placement classes as freshmen and sophomores; internship opportunities; flexible scheduling to allow for electives of choice; exclusive field trips; capstone senior project with presentations to local professionals with consultation and feedback; distinguished addition for college applications; and recognition at graduation and Scholars Program diploma.
For more information about the Scholars Program, visit www.smrhs.org/academics/scholars-program or email brad.chamberlain@smrhs.org.