Children in St. Mary's County will be headed back to school Aug. 23 and the board of education ensured they will have a way to get to classes after approving bus contractor agreements for the 2023-2024 school year Wednesday in Leonardtown.

In a presentation to the board, Director of Transportation Jeff Thompson noted the county had buses ready for 164 regular routes and 29 special needs routes, the same amount as last year. The county also has agreements for 14 replacement school buses to be used as needed.


  

