Children in St. Mary's County will be headed back to school Aug. 23 and the board of education ensured they will have a way to get to classes after approving bus contractor agreements for the 2023-2024 school year Wednesday in Leonardtown.
In a presentation to the board, Director of Transportation Jeff Thompson noted the county had buses ready for 164 regular routes and 29 special needs routes, the same amount as last year. The county also has agreements for 14 replacement school buses to be used as needed.
He also noted the county has 56 spare bus agreements, and added that buses must be replaced after 12 years, but are able to run as spares until they reach 15 years of age, at which point they must be off the road.
“We are concerned a little bit about the future,” Thompson said of a proposed increase of emissions standards slated for 2025, which he said “will make it harder for those buses to stay on the roads.”
School board member Jim Davis asked Thompson whether saw EV buses as being a reliable, financially viable alternative to diesel-fueled buses.
“There’s some benefit in maintenance purposes because they really claim the maintenance is way down, but there are some big concerns,” Thompson said, noting the EV buses cost more than three times that of diesels as well as the current meager 80 to 100 miles EV buses get per charge. “But we’re hearing that the infrastructure is really the main issue with just the power to supply these buses, so we really see that as a big concern. It’s definitely a concern that they’ll meet [the standards of] what we need them to do.”
“Maryland is very ambitious in its aspirations to be green,” Superintendent Scott Smith said.
School board member Mary Washington applauded the drivers “for what they do because they can set the tone for the students at the beginning of the day and the end of the day. We have the best bus contractors and best bus drivers.”
Member Cathy Allen added, “when you have drivers that are celebrating 40 years [on the job] that says a lot.”
Drivers’ health solidified
The board also approved a payment of $466,200 to the St. Mary's County School Bus Contractors Health and Welfare Trust for the 2023-2024 school year.
Thompson said a total of 59 drivers are on the plan, which is a benefit offered only by St. Mary’s and Calvert counties.
“We are fortunate to be able to offer this,” Allen said, “and I hope it will be a program we can offer for a long time to come.”
Semiquincentennial noted
Smith discussed how in past years, teacher orientation, which was held Aug. 8-10, began with a “hullabaloo” on the first day but was switched this year.
“This year we modified the order so the very first day they got to go to their school and talk with their principal and see their classrooms and spent the better part of the day just moving into their space,” he said.
He said more than 125 teachers took part, though the county still has plenty of jobs available both in teaching and other departments. He said there are still 17 teaching vacancies, though plans are in place to cover those classes.
He added this is the 250th anniversary of education in the county after the first consolidated schools were founded in 1774.
“We tried to share with [our teachers] that’s an incredible legacy and they’re part of that legacy,” he said.
Smith said he went out and visited with bus drivers during their dry runs on Monday and gave some advice.
“I told them, ‘There are 38,000 parents who cannot wait to see that yellow bus,’” he said.
Public schools in St. Mary's County open for students on Wednesday, Aug. 23. For more back-to-school information, go to www.smcps.org/bts.