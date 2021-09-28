Watermen have a dangerous job and every little thing counts in terms of being safe, even if that means having their boats blessed.
And following a year’s hiatus because of COVID-19, the 53rd annual Blessing of the Fleet will take place Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3, at St. Clements Island Museum in Coltons Point.
According to www.visitstmarys.com, the event “commemorates the time-honored tradition of blessing the Southern Maryland watermen's fleet of boats” and to “celebrate these watermen and the heritage of St. Mary's County.”
The St. Mary’s event began in 1968, the year the 7th District Optimist Club was formed.
“We were looking for something to keep people busy,” said Bob Kopel, who did maintenance on St. Clement's Island and was the Optimists’ seventh president.
But Kopel said the inspiration for the Blessing of the Fleet came from the Rev. John Madigan.
“He’s the one who took the bull by the horns because when he joined the club he said, ‘You need to do a big fundraiser to keep the club viable,’” Kopel said. “[He said] ‘Let’s have a mass on St. Clement's Island. You’d be surprised how many people that would draw once you get it going.’”
Kopel said the first event was a resounding success, though local boats had to ferry people to the island.
“What we thought was poor attendance was pretty damn good because we really didn’t have any boat service to go out there,” Kopel said. “We ferried people, but after the first year it just got so big that we thought, ‘We just can’t do this.’”
That issue was solved when the U.S. Navy loaned the museum two 75-foot landing crafts. A few years later, two more were added.
“Once we got those, it kept growing and growing,” Kopel said of the watercraft, which ferried people, equipment and even draft horses for pulling exhibitions. “It was like a carnival over there.”
The landing craft was repossessed by the governor at the time to be used overseas during a military conflict and the water taxi was added shortly after.
“The governor said, ‘You’re growing too fast and you’re costing us too much money,'” Kopel said.
The Optimists have even helped secure the island itself after helping to install riprap around the perimeter of the 40-acre island.
The actual blessing will take place 1 p.m. on Saturday by the Rev. Stephen Wyble of Holy Angels Church in Avenue and Sacred Heart Church in Bushwood. A mass is also scheduled for Sunday on St. Clement's Island, weather permitting.
But the two-day event will have a bit of everything.
The event will feature a parade, free water taxi rides to the island, the presentation of the Waterman of the Year, children’s activities such as a tractor pull, arts and craft vendors, a fireworks show, raffles, lighthouse tours, and there will be food and beverage available for purchase.
Live entertainment will be provided by The Amish Outlaws and Robbie Booth, and there will be performances by Grace’s Dance Studio and The Mid-Eastern Dance Troupe along with aerial acrobatics by the Vertical Dance Company.
For more information, go to www.blessingofthefleetsomd.net.