Given Southern Maryland’s love of “all things crab,” there are now a couple of colorful crustaceans highlighting the Duke Street side of Shepherd’s Old Field Market in Leonardtown.
Funded by a Creativity Grant through the Maryland State Arts Council in coordination with the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, an otherwise nondescript wall has been vividly brought to life through much creativity, hard work and artistic talents of 20 high school students, and the leadership skills of local painters Angela M. Wathen and Lindsay Robertson, according to a release from the local arts council.
Students from the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts program at Chopticon High School arrived for a day of off-campus and on-site skills training. This opportunity provided the talented teens the chance to participate in a public art project, meet residents of the local community, and experience working as a team in a hands-on environment.
Nell Elder, executive director of the St. Mary’s arts council, said in the release that she is appreciative of the grant funding and opportunity to bring a concept to St. Mary’s County that has been extremely popular in surrounding areas and beyond.
Wathen commented that highlights of the day included people walking by and stopping to express gratitude that their neighborhood would be refreshed with “something new and colorful.” These same admirers were also most appreciative of the hard work demonstrated by the team of young artists who worked diligently throughout the day to make sure the end project would be just as appealing as it was in concept form.
This perfect “selfie spot” portrays in a most visual way part of the heritage and richness of the surrounding area. A pair of crabs adrift in the Chesapeake Bay waterways are forever captured in town. Ace Hardware in Leonardtown donated paint for this project.
The market business itself is home to more than 40 shops and services in a mini-mall setting, many of the spaces rented by some of the area’s artists. Located at 22725 Duke St., this is a must-stop spot on any trip to downtown Leonardtown. Post future photos and tag #smcartscouncil on social media.