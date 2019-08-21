Twenty-three degrees were awarded to local students who graduated from Florida Institute of Technology in the summer and fall of 2018 and spring of this year.
The academic profile of all the FIT Southern Maryland Education Center graduates covered several programs of study: eight graduated with the MBA, four with a masters in project management, three with a masters in aerospace engineering, two with a masters in flight test engineering, two with a masters in acquisition and contract management, and one each masters in logistics management and management with a concentration in acquisition and contract management. Also, two students completed the bachelor of science in logistics management, the first to earn undergraduate completion degrees at the Southern Maryland campus. Both students had earned the associate of science in business administration at the College of Southern Maryland. Both Kary Pawlowski and Mike Carter, employed at NAVAIR Logistics and Industrial Operations, were awarded their degrees summa cum laude.
Two graduates were recognized for receiving the Outstanding Student of the Year Awards: Susanti Bebe and Jeff Shaw. Award criteria were not based on scholastic achievement alone. Other important factors include involvement in volunteer activities, other special recognition and membership in civic organizations. These awards recognize well-rounded, active students who are also scholars, rather than only scholars.
During the graduation ceremony on May 23, where seven of the recent graduates were in attendance, the National Anthem was presented by the Patuxent High School Chamber Choir, and the invocation was given by the Rev. John W. Briscoe of Restoration Free Gospel Church.
Students selected Samantha Leap to deliver the student address. Leap earned her B.A. in economics at the University of Maryland, and is a graduate of Patuxent High School. Of special note is that Patuxent High School and Florida Tech share Panthers as their school mascots.
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Sanford E. Holman, M.S. systems management 1990, delivered the address to graduates. Holman, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, earned his Florida Tech degree at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.
He also earned the M.S. in national security strategy at National Defense University, National War College in Washington, D.C. He has 46 years of professional experience in national defense as a combat experienced soldier and now a civilian management consultant. He is a certified project management professional and serves as a member of the board of directors and assistant vice president of finance for the Southern Maryland Chapter, Project Management Institute.
Brian Kish, program chair for flight test engineering, was the Florida Tech honorary speaker. Kish is a retired Air Force test pilot, earning his M.S. and doctorate in aeronautical engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology. He earned the B.S. in aerospace engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology, and is a graduate and former instructor of the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School, and vice chair of education department for Air Force Test Pilot School.
Other faculty in attendance include Edward Haberek Jr., Vernon Gordon, Johnnie Taylor and Robert Schaller.
Florida Institute of Technology has been serving the Southern Maryland community since 1972. This extended campus has awarded more than 1,500 degrees to Southern Maryland students.
For more, call 301-737-2500, ext. 214, email southernmaryland@fit.edu or visit www.fit.edu/southernmaryland.