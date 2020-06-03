Students graduate in an unconventional way

The Class of 2020 graduation is one for the books. It’s the first time this century a group of seniors had to graduate during a pandemic, but school officials decided the show must go on. And it was like a show with lights, cameras and the action of walking across a stage.
After a drive-thru cap and gown pick-up, each public high school had a scheduled day for their performances last week. Great Mills High came first, Chopticon second then Leonardtown. Masks that matched their green, black or blue robes were also provided.
Two family members were allowed inside the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center to catch the two minutes of each graduate’s walk across the stage and to pose with their principal and superintendent, who stood behind a clear barrier. After immediately exiting the building, the now-former high schoolers took pictures with a cutout of their principal holding a cutout diploma in the courtyard.
A similar setup happened at St. Mary’s Ryken High School, which used its new gymnasium for its festivities. Seniors were given their caps and gowns at the school just before walking across the stage in front of the four family members they could invite and school staff scattered around the basketball court. Cameras were rolling and pictures were taken on the stage and in front of a backdrop.
The edited footage of the Catholic school graduation, including recorded speeches, were aired on the school’s website and social media May 29. Great Mills footage will be posted at www.smcps.org/graduation today, June 3, Chopticon on Thursday and Leonardtown on Friday, all starting at 6 p.m.
KRISTEN GRIFFITH