The Arc SOMD hosts celebration of Special Olympians

Local athletes supported by The Arc Southern Maryland competed in the Special Olympics Summer Games and were celebrated on June 19 at the Arc’s second recognition celebration.
Olympians, their guests and staff gathered for food, music, fun and first person accounts of victory, according to a release from The Arc. The evening was filled with cheers and laughs as the medal adorned athletes got up one by one and talked about their experiences and success.
Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s athletes were all in attendance. One athlete, Amy Walker, was proud to bring a box filled with all of her previous medals, happily adding her new ones to the top of the pile.
The dinner was held at The Arc’s Prince Frederick office, but athletes from all across Southern Maryland came to join in the festivities. A slide show playing photographs captured at the games played in the background, as the athletes reminisced on fun times and two of the cheerleaders, Jeannie Sturgess and Teneko Parker, even showed off their winning dance routine.
The people supported by The Arc look forward to the Special Olympics Summer Games every year. This year’s celebrants included April Newton, Adam Cornelison, Tyeshia Holt, Vincent Treglia, Grayson Jones, Michael Bussard, Melody Chase, Andrew Musgades, Trey Barecca, Mariah Blackstock, Rachel Bohl, Christian Kornienks, Joseph Williams, Travis Enghlom, Crystal Haislip, Noel Reading, Charles Caplins, Danny Harmon, Jeanie Sturgess, Teneko Parker and Amy Walker.
The Arc Southern Maryland is a nonprofit organization affiliated at the state level with The Arc of Maryland and at the national level with The Arc of the United States, which is the world’s largest grass roots organization of, and for, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down syndrome, autism, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, cerebral palsy and other diagnoses.
Since 1975, The Arc Southern Maryland has provided quality support and programs aimed at creating opportunities for independence and personal success for people with different abilities in inclusive communities. For information about The Arc of Southern Maryland’s programs and services or to make a donation, visit www.arcsomd.org or call 410-535-2413.