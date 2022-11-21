Mike Adams said music is his passion and the Lexington Park resident has found a perfect outlet to pursue that passion as a member of the newly-founded Arts4All Singers choir.

The choir, which is a collaboration between Southern Maryland Community Resources, a nonprofit focused on creating opportunities for people with disabilities, and the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society, was formed last month. The choir is comprised of 18 singers from St. Mary’s and Charles counties ages 17 to 72.


