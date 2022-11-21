Mike Adams said music is his passion and the Lexington Park resident has found a perfect outlet to pursue that passion as a member of the newly-founded Arts4All Singers choir.
The choir, which is a collaboration between Southern Maryland Community Resources, a nonprofit focused on creating opportunities for people with disabilities, and the Chesapeake Choral Arts Society, was formed last month. The choir is comprised of 18 singers from St. Mary’s and Charles counties ages 17 to 72.
“They want to sing and they’ve got voices, so we wanted to give them an avenue to sing and enjoy,” said director Therese Thiedeman, who is also the SMCR program director. “Just by being with them I could tell they needed an opportunity so we said, ‘Let’s do it.’”
The choir rehearses each Monday night at Peace Lutheran Church in Waldorf.
“I love to sing. It’s really fun and exciting,” said Kristi Davidson of Waldorf, who was born with prenatal apoxia and has previously sung in church choirs. “It’s a hobby.”
“I think it’s very exciting to have her here singing and just being in tune with the notes,” said Davidson’s mother, Anna. “It’s very good for her and I can seen her improving in her social skills and work skills by adding music into her life.”
The choir will perform holiday songs and take part in sing-alongs Dec. 3 and 4 as part of the Classical Melodies concert by Chesapeake Choral Arts Society.
“I am really excited,” Choral Arts Society President Carol Charnock said. “I think it’s going to be a welcome addition to our choir.”
Thiedeman said she knew the choir was special right off the bat.
“When we started it was like living on a prayer to see what we sounded like and what their capabilities were,” she said. “But they blew me away. I was shocked. We were singing three-part harmonies by the end of the night so were picking up a small song, but it has six [parts] that will be going on simultaneously.”
“I was floored last week when they started singing,” Charnock said. “Therese had them sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ then had them change the key and I said, ‘This isn’t going to work,’ but they changed key right with her. They learn quickly.”
And part of that instantaneous success is due in part to the singer’s love of music.
“I’ve been in chorus all my life,” said Bailey Mewhinney of Waldorf, who added his favorite songs are Christmas classics. “I want to use my voice and make my voice heard.”
“I love to sing,” Terri Lynn Morris of Waldorf said, “and I want to be in the choir because I enjoy it.”
Though she’s not a fan of having her photo taken — she spent much of a recent photo shoot trying to hide behind her song sheets — Bonnie Stillman said she sings to “a lot to my friends. My friends like when I sing to them.”
When asked her favorite genre, the Waldorf resident said she “likes them all, but I don’t listen to rap” and listed Marc Antony and Jennifer Lopez as favorites.
Adams sang in a choir about a decade ago but in 2014 he was riding his bicycle on a tow path and has no memory of what happened next. He said he might have been in an accident, but believes he was attacked because “I was robbed of just about everything I had.”
He was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, but that hasn’t slowed him down. At a recent rehearsal, Adams sang loudly, played the piano and even pantomimed actions to “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
“There’s not too many things I can say are a passion for me, but this is one of them,” he said. “It’s my joy. It’s what I love to do. God’s timing is always perfect.”