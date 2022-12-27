These pages and those in our Limelight entertainment section are dedicated to providing readers with stories that are informative, provocative and maybe even a bit off-the-wall.
And this year we think we accomplished exactly that.
We highlighted five local museums — and plan to highlight more in the future — and we helped review 19 local theater company’s productions and even a new theater company.
In the animal world, we covered a Goldendoodle’s birthday, previewed Osprey Fest and gave a glance at life inside a mascot.
In the food world, we profiled two contestants who competed on The Food Network — one of which even shared a recipe for Chocolate Budino — profiled an award-winning home brewer and made sure to review annual traditions such as the U.S. Oyster Festival and St. Mary’s County Crab Festival.
We’ve profiled musicians, performers, authors and artists and we borrowed a few sports stories to report on roller derby, fishing, baton twirling and air rifle shooting.
We reached for the skies with stories on a flight program at St. Mary’s Ryken High School and a climber who summited Mount Rainier in Washington State, and we moved into the fast lane with stories on a motorcycle rider who set speed records and a preview on the annual lawnmower races.
And despite the story ideas we receive weekly, we make sure to focus on traditional events such as PRAD, Garden in Lights, county fairs and Sharkfest! Fun fact: The headline “Totally jawsome” was suggested by intern Elizabeth Polo who happened to be visiting our office.
And while writing these stories, we often hear quotes from our subjects that stay with us long after the story has been printed.
Here are a few:.
January
“I was like, ‘I think I can shoot over 600. If I do can I get a Pillow Pet?’”
— Spring Ridge Middle School student Shannon Moriarty, bargaining with her parents if she shot a personal-best at the USA Shooting Winter Airgun Championship
“I had a guy bring me a [1856 S] quarter one time and I looked at it and said, ‘Who cleaned this?’ He said he had because it was tarnished and he wanted to bring it to me all nice and bright. I told him, ‘What you’ve just done is rubbed $50,000 off of value.’ He took basically a $51,000 coin and turned it into a $100 coin.”
— William Parran of Parran Coin Company, speaking of a huge financial miscue at the appraisal fair at St. Clements Island museum.
February
“At the end of the day it’ll be a very nice night of theater, and there are really awesome sword fights.”
— Actor Paul Morris, on why people should attend Port Tobacco Players’ “Macbeth”
“I was happy, over the moon.”
— Calvert Technology Academy graduate Anthony Jones, who is currently an Executive Sous-Chef at Red Rooster Overtown in Miami, Fla., on winning Food Network’s Chopped competition
March
“I’m ready to see the kids running around on the ballfields.”
— Parks & Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal, at the opening of the Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park in Dunkirk
“I consider myself a conservationist for the importance of the Chesapeake and I was raised that it was something to be cherished,”
— Artist Eric Jackson, on his One Hundred Shores Project, which involved making shirts with water from Maryland waterways
“It’s a training program to promote those kids to move on to bigger and better things, whether that be in theater or in life,”
— William Righter, on establishing the new Children’s Theatre of Southern Maryland
April
“I think the festival is a great idea and I think it’s good to get the public educated about ospreys and their importance to the Chesapeake Bay and how they fit into the whole ecosystem.”
— Naturalist Greg Kerns, on the inaugural Osprey Festival
“Get there early, plan to stay all day and have comfortable walking shoes,”
— Celtic Festival consultant Mary Beth Dent, on how best to enjoy the annual event
“My books are more about a kind of our perception and how we treat people with disabilities. None of my plots are poor disabled person versus bully.”
— Author Liz Cooper on her book series
May
“I joke that I wanted to do something more modern after a few Shakespeares in a row, but I still fell about 120 years short of the target.”
— Rachel Wallace, on directing Port Tobacco Players’ “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
“I saw the girl getting the [2021] crown placed on her head and the joy in her face and thought, ‘Wow, this beautiful woman is making a difference in kids lives.’ I want to do that.”
— Kayleigh Hubbert, on why she competed in the Miss Maryland USA competition.
“They already think I’m crazy, so it didn’t really surprise them.”
— Bonnie Felts, on her friends’ reactions to her playing roller derby
June
“We just stick to our basic plan, which is focusing on a come-eat-crabs-as-a-family-and-enjoy-St.-Mary’s-County kind of thing.”
— Leonardtown Lion George Kirby, on making the St. Mary’s Crab Festival successful
“I don’t like being told, ‘You can’t do this,’ especially when art is imitating life in this point. If you shy away from everything without educating the masses of what’s going on, then people will never learn about these things. It’s like, ‘Oh it’s a bad thing we shouldn’t talk about it.’ No, we should talk about it more.”
— The late Director Keith Mervine, on the New Direction Community Theater’s decision to stage the controversial “Extremities”
“It’s just my way to give back to the men and women that served our country and gave everything; their Father’s Days, their Christmases, their holidays so I can live free.”
— John Porter of Waldorf, on why he volunteered at the National Paralyzed Veterans of America Capital Clash Bass Fishing Tournament
“I’ve tried to capture the feeling people would get when they watch the Vienna Philharmonic in the summer garden at the Schuernberg Castle in Germany,”
— River Concert series founder Jeffrey Silberschlag, on the annual event
July
“Casting is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle you have to find the right combination of people. When you do, all of the pieces fit together perfectly.
— Director Tessa Silvestro, on filling the roles in Port Tobacco Players’ “Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical”
“I’m encouraging play and imagination.”
— Javita Addison, on why she opened the Fairytale Museum
“They can hear all the stories and hear all the speeds [they reach], but until you see a lawnmower actually doing this it’s kind of hard to believe.”
— Five-time national champion Jason Brown of Clements Brown, on what fans should expect at the St. Mary’s National Lawn Mower Races
August
“I just thought, ‘Yay, I get to clean spark plugs.’ Outwardly you’re super excited, and inwardly you’re, ‘Oh great, we’re going to do this again next year.’”
— Kristina Newton, on her reaction after husband Chris set two motorcycle speed records.
“I enjoy watching kids catch their first fish. It’s kind of like electricity going through their body. It’s priceless.”
— Southern Maryland Rereational Fishing Organization President Phil Zalesak, on why his organization runs an annual children’s fishing camp
“It was scary, but also just thrilling. You have the nerves, but you also have a lot of fun. It was like riding a rollercoaster.”
— Northern High freshman Autumn Ciprich, on competing at the U.S. National Baton Twirling championships
“I had reservations, but we were in the ring practicing with broomsticks and Dixie cups and then the rest is history.”
— Viviane Fischer-Flaherty, on teaching her daughter Lilly Fischer-Flaherty how to joust
“Have fun, make sure the kids are having fun and don’t act like yourself, act like you’re the character.”
— Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ Pinch giving advice to a local reporter on how to play a mascot
“Your emotions are at an extreme and you’re shaking a bit, but I was just so exhausted that I didn’t have time to really let the emotions out or spike the football.”
— Climber Joe Facchina, after summiting 14,410-foot Mount Rainier
September
“I just finally told the guys after [singing it] two years straight, ‘If you make me do that song one more time I quit.’”
— Girl Crush singer Hannah Smyser, on putting her foot down on Carly Rae Jepson’s “Call Me Maybe.”
“I see these pictures here, and I’m so happy that we are doing this with the museum,”
— Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions President Nathaniel Lawrence Sr., on the 17 Men exhibit
“The most impossible thing to do in this business is go to a beach and find what I’m looking for. It’s not like Walmart where you’ll find the left ear of the horse you’re building.”
— Driftwood artist Larry Ringgold
“I just think the people in our community have such a love for all these cars and just having them next to the aircraft is such a unique experience, so we’re bringing the two worlds together.”
— Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Events and External Communications Manager Ashley Spalding, on the Wheels and Wings event
“I think we as bellydancers celebrate curves in women. We have all different shapes and sizes and I can relate [to people not knowing if they should participate] but I’m glad I took the risk.”
— Juliet Sosebe, on the appeal of bellydancing
October
“People are actually bringing their grandchildren to make toy boats as they remember bringing their children to do the same.”
— Calvert Marine Museum Visitor Services Coordinator Melissa McCormick, on the appeal of PRAD
“It’s a story of ordinary women who did an extraordinary thing.”
— Director Brian Donohue, on College of Southern Maryland’s “These Shining Lives”
“Being around them for so long I can eyeball them and feel the weight of them and know if it’s a full or healthy oyster.
— 2021 U.S. Oyster Shucking champion Honor Allen
“His yields are the best. Nobody is even close. He’s honestly the best meat cutter in our market right now.”
— Texas Roadhouse Lexington Park Kitchen Manager Zach Boucher, on Jeremias Lopez who won the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge
“I’ve shared my beer with a lot of friends over the many years. They all say something like, “Wow, this is really good beer.’ I think they’re telling the truth because most ask for seconds and thirds but, they are your friends and not necessarily unbiased.”
— Brewer Jim Kent, whose ale was named Best in Show at the Maryland State Fair
“I also have to appear drunk without slurring lines or tripping over my own feet.”
— Actor Sheila Hyman, on playing Sidney Redlitch in New Direction Community Theater’s “Bell, Book and Candle”
November
“It’s fun, it’s messy and it smells. I love the smell of burnt black powder,”
— War of 1812 re-enactor Duane Whitlock
“The show’s message is that we aren’t alone, any of us. And I think that’s something we could all use right now.”
— Director Annmarie Saunders, on College of Southern Maryland’s “Rent”
“When we started it was like living on a prayer to see what we sounded like and what their capabilities were, but they blew me away.”
— Arts4All Director Therese Thiedeman, on learning her group’s talent level
December
“The hardest part was finding the right combination of seductive and psychotic for a black widow with a five-husband body count.”
— Rebecca Waters, on playing Mrs. White in The Newtowne Players’ “Clue: On Stage”
“We can be consumed by negativity. We are inundated by it daily, but for a brief time in the theater we can forget those troubles.”
— Director Benjamin Simpson, on Port Tobacco Players’ “Hello, Dolly!”
