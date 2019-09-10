Tips for entering flowers at the St. Mary's County Fair

Get ready for the fair.
Before entering horticulture exhibits at the St. Mary's County Fair’s flower show building, be sure to read up on the requirements. "The Handbook for Flower Shows" is published by the National Garden Clubs and outlines judging criteria for design and horticulture entries. And the book "Exhibiting and Judging Horticulture" provides more detailed information on showing plant specimens.
The floral design classes require preregistration and are filled, but designers can check out the books, "Designing by Types," "Table Settings for All Seasons" and "The Guide to the New Petite for inspiration." Copies of the materials are available in all the St. Mary’s County Library branches, and were donated by the St. Mary’s County Garden Club.
Avoid the rush on fair entry day, Sept. 18, by preregistering at the fairgrounds in Leonardtown on Saturday, Sept. 14. Exhibitor numbers and entry cards are available to pick up.
Do not bring exhibits to the fair on Sept. 14. Entry day at the flower show is very busy and exhibitors can avoid the rush by completing their entry cards in advance.
The county fair catalog is available at all the county libraries and the flower show entry information can be found starting on page 82.
For further information about the flower show, contact chair, Judy Moe at 301-475-7974.