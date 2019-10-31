Trio to perform old-time music at Chaptico concert

Leonardtown, MD (20650)

Today

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with strong thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.