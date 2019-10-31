Trio to perform old-time music at Chaptico concert

Just returned from their New Mexico tour, musicians Ken and Brad Kolodner with bassist Alex Lacquement will bring their technically brilliant eclectic mix of old time music to Southern Maryland on Friday, Nov. 1. The concert, sponsored by Southern Maryland Traditional Music and Dance, will be held at Christ Church Parish Hall, located at 37497 Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico. Doors open at 7 p.m.
The dynamic father-son team Ken and Brad Kolodner weave together a captivating soundscape on hammered dulcimer, banjo, twin fiddles and vocals, pushing the boundaries of the American old-time tradition into uncharted territory. Sharing a deep familial bond, the pair communicate musically on a level that surely can only result from creating music with each other over several decades, according to a release.
Regarded as one of the most influential hammered dulcimer players in North America and a founding member of the acclaimed world-music trio Helicon, Baltimore’s Ken Kolodner has joined forces with his son Brad Kolodner, a rising star in the claw hammer banjo world and winner of the 2016 IBMA Momentum Award for Industry Involvement.
They play with a “creative curiosity that lets all listeners know that a passion for traditional music yet thrives in every generation.” The pair will be joined by bassist Alex Lacquement who locks everything together with his commanding yet tasteful technique.
Tickets are $15 or $10 for SMTMD members. For more information, visit www.SMTMD.org.