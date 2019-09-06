Patuxent Habitat for Humanity’s Veteran Critical Repair Program partnered with other agencies this summer to make repairs to several veteran’s homes in St. Mary’s County.
Patuxent Habitat and Christmas in April Calvert County partnered to build a ramp for Ed Flynn, a Vietnam veteran who has mobility issues that have led him to use a scooter to get in and out of his Hollywood home, according to a release from Patuxent Habitat for Humanity. On the Friday before Father’s Day, several volunteers from both organizations and Exelon Militaries Actively Connected worked alongside each other to build a new ramp to his Hollywood home.
This was the second ramp done on this day. Flynn’s need was brought to the organization’s attention by the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans Organization Chapter #26. Funding for this ramp was possible through The Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Foundation Grant.
Patuxent Habitat also assisted William Hall, a World War II era veteran, who, according to a release from the nonprofit, is still quite spry for his age.
Patuxent Habitat’s Veteran Critical Repair Program was contacted by his daughter for a ramp and grab bars and possibly a few other modifications at his home in Chaptico. However, Hall was insistent that he didn’t need a ramp, he just needed a bigger landing platform so he can get in and out easier, and only one grab bar in his bathroom.
With volunteers from Patuxent Habitat and Christmas in April Calvert County, volunteers proceeded to do exactly what he wanted, which was to make it easier for him to open the door and move around on the new porch, handrails to assist him up and down the stairs, plus only one grab bar. Hall was pleased as was his daughter that his home was made safer for him.
And, in another announcement from Patuxent Habitat for Humanity, the Knokey family was assisted by the group. The family, including a Navy veteran and his wife, a former Merchant Marine, has lived in their 1930s (former Army barracks) home in Leonardtown for more than 25 years. Recent health issues have made it hard for them to keep up the repairs on their home, according Patuxent Habitat for Humanity.
The nonprofit’s Veterans Critical Repair Program was able to address roofing issues, which were repaired by Jerry Lewis Roofing. And, with help from talented volunteers, they were able to repair one bathroom with little effort. However, the second bathroom had been leaking for some time, causing the floor beneath it to start to giveway. Volunteers had to remove and replace the toilet, replace the subfloor and install vinyl plank flooring and redo the connections to the toilet. This critical repair was possible through The Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Foundation Grant.
And lastly, Pamela Kunieki, a Navy veteran who lives with her husband in Great Mills, has had health problems that brought about some breathing issues, and she requires oxygen, according to Patuxent Habitat. Her home needed a bit of help due to older carpet and air ducts that needed to be cleaned to help her breathe better.
Quality Transfer and Storage donated the use of a storage pod to keep the couple’s belongings in while the home was prepped and furniture, carpet and padding was removed.
Patuxent Habitat for Humanity Veterans Critical Repair Program volunteers, lead by Bonnie Morris, along with volunteers from Christmas in April Calvert County, Exelon and Patuxent River Naval Air Station, were able to get the job done in a timely manner over 2½ days. They replaced some of the subfloor, and then laid vinyl plank flooring. Certified Carpet & Air Duct Company in Hollywood came out the next day and cleaned all duct work and treated the home with a microban solution to help with any other contaminants in the air. Funding for this repair was also made possible through The Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Foundation Grant.
Patuxent Habitat for Humanity is always in need of volunteers from professionals, including plumbers, roofers and carpenters. They are also in need of volunteers who just want to help give back to their communities.
Patuxent Habitat for Humanity believes everyone, especially veterans, deserves a decent place to live, with the dignity they have earned by serving their communities, according to a release. The Patuxent Habitat for Humanity Veteran Critical Repair Program is designed to repair homes for military veterans and their families. The program will assist with repairs that may vary from roof repair and structural wall repairs to installing wheelchair ramps and remodeling bathrooms to be easily used by veterans with disabilities.
For more information, including how to volunteer, contact Laurie at laurie@patuxenthabitat.org or call 301-863-6227, ext. 16.