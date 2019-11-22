Visit the Hearth and Home event at Historic St. Mary’s City on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where families can explore the skills that allowed people over three hundred years ago to weather the cold and survive. Appropriately, the theme of this year is “Getting Stuffed,” highlighting foods that are layered inside one another.
Guests of the museum can walk through the outdoor exhibits to take part in many activities and learn about the different cultures that inhabited the area, according to a release from the museum.
At the Woodland Indian Hamlet, seasonal tasks include preparing food for winter storage and processing deer parts for tools and clothing. Those visiting the Tobacco Plantation can help Godiah Spray’s family prepare a midday meal over an open hearth, or learn about the ways a European’s diet changed when they arrived in the new world and their reaction to the new foods found in the area.
In Town Center, learn how an “ordinary” dinner is made while discovering the businesses around town. Down at Maryland Dove, watch galley cooking of ships fare and learn what foods were imported to early Maryland.
Guests are encouraged to lend a hand and stir a pot or two and will be able to take home a free recipe booklet to re-create foods enjoyed centuries ago.
Admission to Hearth and Home is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for students, and free for those 5 and under and museum members. Guests contributing a nonperishable food item will receive a $1 discount off admission benefiting Southern Maryland Food Bank.
Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland. For more information about the museum, contact the visitor center at 240-895-4990 or info@stmaryscity.org or visit www.hsmcdigshistory.org.