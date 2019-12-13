All Cynthia Gonzalez wanted was to sing, but there weren’t any female groups in the area that performed what she wanted to perform, so she and two others got together to create their own.
“There wasn’t a local Calvert County ensemble for a cappella women that would perform the kind of music I was interested in performing,” said Gonzalez, who helped found Patuxent Voices in 2004 with Laurel Dietz and Lisa Ghee. I like to sing a “wide variety and different genres like madrigal, carols, spiritual, pop music, religious secular and the only other group at that time only performed one genre of music,” she added.
The nine-member women’s group, which is comprised of singers from Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, will perform its winter concert with three shows.
Patuxent Voices will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 100 Lower Marlboro Road in Sunderland; at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Christ Church at 25390 Maddox Road in Chaptico; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at Christ Church at 3100 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic.
“It’s a good chance to slow down and appreciate the spirit of the season,” said musical director Linda Aughe of Hollywood, who has been with the group since 2006. “That’s a little cliche to say, but if they want to see a group that’s going to bring them to the music, that’s us.”
The concerts are free, but donations are accepted.
“It’s a fun event and it gets people in the Christmas spirit,” said Gonzalez, an educator from Port Republic. “I think we have an incredibly dedicated group of women who sing together. It’s a labor of love because we enjoy the product and the result, and we enjoy performing for people.”
Aughe said the hour-long concerts, which will feature 12 pieces, will begin with “Linus and Lucy” by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, the song popularized in the 1965 movie “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
“It’s a classic that people don’t always know the name of,” Aughe said. “It’s not a vocal piece, but we’ve gotten an arrangement for it for women’s voices, so it’s no words, it’s all syllables.”
The a cappella group will also perform “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” as well as new pieces by current composers.
“We are very versatile so people are in for a lot of genres,” Aughe said. “Sometimes people get stuck on the idea that a cappella is either all magical type pieces, or all pop but we do a wide variety. There’s something for everybody in this.” In the group’s infancy, Gonzalez was able to find a couple singers and held its first concert several months later at Middleham and St. Peter’s Parish in Lusby in December of 2004.
“We were all experienced singers so we all brought our work ethic and our pencils to rehearsals and we were able to just do what every other singing group does,” Gonzalez said, “and that is start rehearsing together and working toward our final project 15 or 16 weeks later.”
The group rehearses two hours once a week from August to December for its winter concerts, and from January to May for its spring concerts, typically held in early May.
Members of the current Patuxent Voices group are Gonzalez, Aughe, Dietz, Ghee, Christine Stuermer, Amy Brackett, Jennifer Basiliko, Emily Stump and Caroline Brunger.
“We put on a great show,” Gonzalez said. “We sing music that is appealing to a wide variety of people because we sing a wide variety of music. There are people who come to our concerts because they like to hear women’s voices, there are people who come to our concerts because they like to hear some old favorites maybe arranged slightly different, and there are people who come to hear the more popular music from the ‘40s and ‘50s.”
The group has also performed at Veterans Day and private events, parties, Artsfest at Annmarie Sculpture Gardens & Arts Center and Patuxent River Appreciation Days at the Calvert Marine Museum, as well as sung the national anthem at Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and Bowie Baysox baseball games.
“People don’t know how therapeutic music can be,” said Aughe, who has a music education from Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania and found out about the group from a friend. “You go through your daily life and sometimes it’s just ticking off a list, and I think that once you get into a group it’s soul searching and it really brings out whatever’s inside of you.”
Patuxent Voices is also looking for more singers. For more information, go to www.patuxentvoices.org.
