Cadet Master Sgt. Rachael Rioux really had just one thought after her Civil Air Patrol team won the Beginners Division of the Academy of Model Aeronautics' UAS4STEM national drone competition July 26 at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Wis.

The Maryland Wing's St. Mary's Composite Squadron team defeated runner-up Alabama Wing's joint entry from the Redstone and Mountain Lakes squadrons. Tennessee Wing's Greeneville Composite Squadron cadets came in third.


  

