Cadet Master Sgt. Rachael Rioux really had just one thought after her Civil Air Patrol team won the Beginners Division of the Academy of Model Aeronautics' UAS4STEM national drone competition July 26 at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Wis.
The Maryland Wing's St. Mary's Composite Squadron team defeated runner-up Alabama Wing's joint entry from the Redstone and Mountain Lakes squadrons. Tennessee Wing's Greeneville Composite Squadron cadets came in third.
“I was panicked,” said the 16-year-old Rioux, who lives in Drayden and was also the team leader, “because I didn’t know where I was supposed to stand [for the awards ceremony].”
Other team members included Cadet Airman Eli Barrett, Cadet Airman Josiah Huckabee and Cadet Airman Matthew Matthias II.
The coaches were Glenn Rioux and Chris Barrett.
“I’m really proud of them,” said Col. Larry Trick, who is the coordinator of the National Aerospace Education Unmanned Air System. “I couldn’t be prouder of the folks who put in the time and effort they did and it’s not easy and they really came through.”
UAS4STEM is the Academy for Model Aeronautics’ Unmanned Aerial Systems for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math program. Competitors in the Beginner Division — which consisted of six teams — focus on fundamentals of drone programming and flying.
“I was ecstatic because I know they put in six months of training to get to where they were, some of them even more, and some put in a lot of extra time,” St. Mary’s Composite Squadron Character Development Officer David Webster said. “They did the whole thing themselves. They ram-rodded it. I was amazed.”
St. Mary’s qualified for nationals each year from 2016 to 2021 and placed third five of those years. They were fourth in 2021.
The team did not quality in 2022 and, with half of the team being brand-new members, the goal was just to gain valuable experience.
“We weren’t sure what kind of competition we were going to run into,” Webster said. “We had a great team [the previous year] and they all went to college … so we’re rebuilding and that’s why I was so surprised they did as well as they did.”
“I basically begged a bunch of people to join the team,” Rachael Rioux said, “because originally there were not enough team members.”
During the competition, teams receive a certain amount of time to input a computer program for the Quadzilla drones. The drones then fly a pre-set course and are required to perform certain elements or maneuvers at checkpoints.
“We had [previous] difficulties with our UAV,” said Rioux, who joined Civil Air Patrol at the age of 11, “so the fact we were there with a functioning UAV I was completely satisfied with that.”
The all-volunteer team was assisted in large part by a grant from Kevin Cooley of Resource Management Concept Inc., who is a former Civil Air Patrol member himself.
Webster said he was stunned when he received a text message from Trick that the team had nabbed top honors.
“I knew we were going to Oshkosh and that we were going to compete but I was stuck here [in Maryland],” Webster said. “I received text message from Larry that said, ‘We won,’ and I thought ‘Won what?’ And he sent a photo [of the team with their medals]. I just thought, ‘What?’”
Rioux said the victory was a team effort, which is a far cry from how she usually operates.
“I would say it’s largely a team effort which unfortunately is a little bit hard for me because my mom would always tell me, ‘You’re so much like a lone wolf,’” she said. “But I had my hard work pay off and the rest of my team had their work pay off so it was very nice.”
After the panic subsided and Rioux made her way to the awards ceremony, she was pleasantly surprised.
“I’m a sucker for little shiny trinkets,” she said of the medals, certificates and trophy the team earned.
