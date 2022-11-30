The cook is found dead in the kitchen and there is a host of shady characters that are atop the suspect list.
Maybe it was Miss Scarlett with a knife, or Professor Plum wielding a wrench. Or perhaps it was Mrs. White swinging a candlestick, Mr. Green shooting a pistol, Mrs. Peacock using a knife or Colonel Mustard and some rope?
Welcome to the zany whodunnit “Clue: On Stage” by The Newtowne Players, which will perform the madcap dramedy through Dec. 18.
The play, which is based on the murder-mystery board game first released in 1943 and the 1985 movie, is directed by 24-year-old Brandon Maher, who teaches theater at Chopticon High School.
He has been involved with The Newtowne Players for 10 years and has directed nine plays, though this is his first at the Lexington Park-based theater.
The play was written by Sandy Rustin and a screenplay by Jonathan Lynn.
The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.
The play stars Jeff Maher — who is an administrator with St. Mary’s public school system, father to Brandon and in his 18th play with Newtowne Players — as Wadsworth the butler.
The characters are portrayed by Shemika Renee (Miss Scarlett), Joseph Walker (Professor Plum), Rebecca Waters (Mrs. White), Steve Pugh (Mr. Green), Joanne Feusel (Mrs. Peacock) and Paul Rose (Colonel Mustard).
Waters, who lives in Lexington Park and is an interpreter at Historic St. Mary’s City, has previously performed in The Newtowne Players’ “Hamlet” (2001) and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2022).
The role of Yvette is played by Sarah Pollard while Jacon LeJeune, Laura Hinkle and Lauren Boulay each take on multiple roles.
Why did you decide to direct “Clue”?
Brandon Maher: I grew up playing the game and watching the movie, and I knew the play would be just as fun. When it was announced as an option for this season, I jumped at the chance [to direct].
As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?
BM: I am so incredibly happy with how this cast came together. We had almost 40 people audition, and could only accept 11, which made things really difficult. But the group that we have has incredible chemistry, and they all bring such a fresh and unique take on the characters.
What was the hardest part of getting your character down?
Jeff Maher: The most challenging element of this role is meeting the expectations of the iconic character. Wadsworth has seriousness and sarcastic elements that have to come through while keeping the high energy of the show going. What’s so great is playing against other characters that are so well played by the incredibly talented cast. There are so many moving pieces to this show that a strong cast and production team are needed to pull it off; and we’re so fortunate that we have both.
Rebecca Waters: The hardest part of getting into Mrs. White was finding the right combination of seductive and psychotic for a black widow with a five-husband body count.
What was the hardest part of putting this play together?
BM: This show is a fast-moving comedy, so the time it takes to have it all come together is a big commitment, but we have all worked hard to make it fun for the audience
What is your favorite scene and why?
RW: My favorite scene is the denouement because that’s when the show’s tenuous grasp on reality slips away completely, and it descends into a barely controlled madness as the characters struggle to put all the pieces together to figure out exactly who done it. Wadsworth’s monologue is incredibly fast-paced and physical, and Jeff manages it so well it’s hilarious. Plus, it’s also the scene where I get to say the infamous “Flames on the side of my face” line.
JM: My favorite scene is when a certain death is revealed and Wadsworth freaks out. It’s so fun to play and I love the reactions of the other characters.
Why should people come watch this show?
BM: This show takes the campiness of the movie and triples it. It’s a fun ride for the audience, and it keeps you guessing until the last scene where everything is revealed. If you are a fan of murder mysteries and comedies, this play does a great job of capturing the intensity and the ridiculousness of both.