Grand prize winners

Senior Grand Prize — Ria Sharma, Say No to Nanosilver

Senior Grand Prize — Amanda Johnson, The Safety Baseboard System

Junior Grand Prize — Oliver Stevens, Brand/Generic: Which Dissolves Faster?

Junior Grand Prize — Mark Reineke, Home Siding Efficiency

Category winners

Behavioral and Social Science

Junior first place — Emilie Garrabrant, Consonance or Dissonance?

Biochemistry

Junior first place — Oliver Stevens, Brand/Generic: Which Dissolves Faster?

Biomedical and Health Sciences

Junior first place — Aarav Sharma, Sugar Shock

Junior second place — Kaitlynn Mozzo, Two for One: Hybrid Images

Biomedical Engineering

Senior first place — Tyler Ludlow, Don’t Be Sad, Change Your View

Senior first place — Gabriella Bowes, Cat Prosthetics

Junior first place — Eliza Szymendera, The Childproof Lid: Not for Kids

Chemistry

Senior second place — Kristina Chan, The Surface Tension of Water

Earth and Environmental Sciences

Senior first place — Ria Sharma, Say No to Nanosilver

Senior second place — Anjali Rajeha, A Sticky Situation, Part 2

Junior first place — Mary Kate Nepini, Finding Microplastics

Junior second place — Reed Carey, Shifting Sands: Dunes Prevent Erosion

Embedded Systems

Senior first place — Alyssa Nelson, Child Vehicular Safety System

Senior first place — Amanda Johnson, The Safety Baseboard System

Senior second place — Madelyn Chisholm, Blind-Spot Camera System 2.0

Energy: Physical

Senior first place — David Wolfe, Solar Tracking System 2.0

Senior second place — Sarah Gill, Radiation Everywhere

Junior first place — Tristan Moore, Will it Bounce?

Engineering Mechanics

Senior first place — Holland Henderson-Boyer, App Operated Hospital Bed Blanket Lifter

Senior second place — Cal Mattei, Anti-Theft Pet Food Bowl

Junior first place — Camille Nelson, Launching Fresh Food to the ISS

Junior first place — Peter Imhof, Congested Junction

Environmental Engineering

Senior first place — Cooper Brotherton, Microbial Fuel Cell

Senior second place — Ryan Brookhart, Water Combine

Junior first place — Davion Parker, DP Filtration System

Materials Science

Senior second place — Julia Nilsson, Safe in the Storm…of Bullets!

Junior first place — Mark Reineke, Home Siding Efficiency

Junior second place — Ruby Chaillou, All Stuck Up

Microbiology

Senior first place — Michelle Lin, Bacteria Begone

Physics and Astronomy

Senior first place — Mason Boyers, Running RAMPPant

Senior second place — Sean Eby, Do You Even Lift Bro?

Senior second place — Noah Corpus, Bullet Weight vs. Point of Impact

Junior first place — Joseph Grossman, How Traits of Cards Affect Their Flight

Plant Science

Senior second place — Riley Edgar, Do Plants Need Sunlight?

Robotics and Intelligent Machines

Senior first place — Tom Wilson, May I Have Your Attention Please?

Senior second place — Matthew Lancaster, The Gemini Robots

Systems Software

Senior first place — Julia Sullivan, Shop Responsibly

Translational Medical Science

Senior first place — Sophie Chan, Let This Sink In

Special awards winners

Avian, Inc.

Senior first place — Madelyn Chisholm, Blind-Spot Camera 2.0

Senior first place — Kristina Chan, The Surface Tension of Water

Junior award — Reed Carey, Shifting Sands

Discovery Education — Discovery’s Young Scientist Challenge, junior award winners

Oliver Stevens, Brand/Generic: Which Dissolves Faster?

Davion Parker, DP Filtration System

Tristan Moore, Will it Bounce?

Eliza Szymendera, The Childproof Lid: Not for Kids

Mark Reineke, Home Siding Efficiency

Joseph Grossman, How Traits of Cards Affect Their Flight

Camille Nelson, Launching Fresh Food to the ISS

Peter Imhof, Congested Junction

Aarav Sharma, Sugar Shock

Kaitlynn Mozzo, Two for One: Hybrid Images

Mary Kate Nepini, Finding Microplastics

Emilie Garrabrant, Consonance or Dissonance?

Mark Reineke, Home Siding Efficiency

Ruby Chaillou, All Stuck Up

Educational Systems Federal Credit Union

Senior Prize Winner — Ria Sharma, Say No to Nanosilver

Senior Prize Winner — Amanda Johnson, The Safety Baseboard System

Junior Prize Winner — Oliver Stevens, Brand/Generic: Which Dissolves Faster?

Junior Prize Winner — Mark Reineke, Home Siding Efficiency

ForeFeathers Enterprises — Technographic Achievement

Amanda Johnson, The Safety Baseboard System

Kaitlyn Mozzo, Two for One; Hybrid Images

INCOSE

Senior first place — Holland Henderson-Boyer, App Operated Hospital Bed Blanket Lifter

Senior second place — David Wolfe, Solar Tracking System 2.0

Senior honorable mention — Tom Wilson, May I have your Attention Please?

Junior first place — Camille Nelson, Launching Fresh Food to the ISS

Junior second place — Peter Imhof, Congested Junction

Junior honorable mention — Mark Reineke, Home Siding Efficiency

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

Senior award — Tyler Ludlow, Don’t Be Sad, Change Your View

Senior award — Michelle Lin, Bacteria Begone

Senior award — Sophie Chan, Let This Sink In

Junior award — Aarav Sharma, Sugar Shock

Junior award — Eliza Szymendera, The Childproof Lid: Not for Kids

MetCom

Senior first place — Ria Sharma, Say No to Nanosilver

Junior first place — Davion Parker, DP Filtration System

Southern Maryland Association of Realtors

Senior division award — Amanda Johnson, The Safety Baseboard System

Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development Board

Senior first place — Kuidong Li and Wenrui Li, Personal Water Purification System

Senior honorable mention — Anajali Rajeha, A Sticky Situation, Part 2

Junior first place — Reed Carey, Shifting Sands: Dunes Prevent Erosion

Junior honorable mention — Mary Kate Nepini, Finding Microplastics

The Patuxent Partnership

Senior Aeronautics/Aerospace Project Award — Madelyn Chisholm, Blind Spot Camera System

Senior Electrical/Electronics Project Award — Daniel Ulrich, Building Electro-Magnetic Propulsion System

Senior Environmental/Biological Project Award — Michelle Lin, Bacteria Begone

Senior Unmanned System Chief Engineer Award — Holland Henderson-Boyer, App Operated Hospital Bed Blanket Lifter

Honorable mention — Austin Ramey, Cable Buddy

Junior Aeronautics/Aerospace Project Award — Joseph Grossman, How Traits of Cards Affect Their Flight

Junior Electrical/Electronics Project Award — Camille Nelson, Launching Fresh Food to the ISS

Junior Environmental/Biological Project Award — Reed Carey, Shifting Sand Dunes Prevents Erosion

Junior Unmanned System Chief Engineer Award — Kaitlyn Mozzo, Two for One Hybrid Images

Honorable mention — Peter Imhof, Congested Junction

Town Creek Garden Club

Senior division — Riley Edgar, Do Plants Need Sunlight

Waste Water Operators Association

Senior division first place — Ryan Brookhart, Water Combine

Senior division second place — Mary Kate Nepini, Find Microplastics

Enrichment awards, senior division

Best Use of Inexpensive Materials — Cooper Brotherton, Microbial Fuel Cell

Best Presentation — Tyler Ludlow, Don’t Be Sad, Change Your View

Best Correlation of Data — Gabriella Bowes, Cat Prosthetics

Mike Moses Award for Best Teaching Aide — Kristina Chan, The Surface Tension of Water

Enrichment awards, junior division

Best Use of Inexpensive Materials — Jonah Chaillou, Sticky When Wet

Best Presentation — Oliver Stevens, Brand/Generic: Which Dissolves Faster?

Best Correlation of Data — Mary Kate Nepini, Finding Microplastics

Mike Moses Award for Best Teaching Aide — Adam Nilsson, Safe in seconds

The Karine Ingersoll Sparkle Awards

Senior winner — Elijah Thomas, Golden Savior

Senior winner — Gabriella Bowes, Cat Prosthetics

Senior winner — Amanda Johnson, The Safety Baseboard System

Senior winner — Megan Cockerham, Level It Out

Senior winner — Ryan Lange, I’m Scared: Handheld Alarm

Junior winner — Aarav Sharma, Sugar Shock

Junior winner — Eliza Szymendera, The Childproof Lid: Not for Kids

Junior winner — Abril Esparza -Homemade Vacuum Cleaner

Junior winner — Peter Imhof, Congested Junction

Junior winner — Adam Nilsson, Safe in seconds

Participants invited to compete at the Regional Prince George’s Area Science and Engineering Fair:

Senior division

Gabriella Bowes, Mason Boyers, Ryan Brookhart, Cooper Brotherton, Kristina Chan, Sophie Chan, Madelyn Chisholm, Noah Corpus, Sean Eby, Riley Edgar, Sarah Gill, Holland Henderson-Boyer, Amanda Johnson, Matthew Lancaster, Michelle Lin, Tyler Ludlow, Cal Mattei, Alyssa Nelson, Julia Nilsson, Anjali Rajeha, Ria Sharma, Julia Sullivan, Tom Wilson and David Wolfe

Junior division

Reed Carey, Ruby Chaillou, Emilie Garrabrant, Joseph Grossman, Peter Imhof, Tristan Moore, Kaitlynn Mozzo, Camille Nelson, Mary Kate Nepini, Davion Parker, Mark Reineke, Aarav Sharma, Oliver Stevens and Eliza Szymendera