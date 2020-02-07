Grand prize winners
Senior Grand Prize — Ria Sharma, Say No to Nanosilver
Senior Grand Prize — Amanda Johnson, The Safety Baseboard System
Junior Grand Prize — Oliver Stevens, Brand/Generic: Which Dissolves Faster?
Junior Grand Prize — Mark Reineke, Home Siding Efficiency
Category winners
Behavioral and Social Science
Junior first place — Emilie Garrabrant, Consonance or Dissonance?
Biochemistry
Junior first place — Oliver Stevens, Brand/Generic: Which Dissolves Faster?
Biomedical and Health Sciences
Junior first place — Aarav Sharma, Sugar Shock
Junior second place — Kaitlynn Mozzo, Two for One: Hybrid Images
Biomedical Engineering
Senior first place — Tyler Ludlow, Don’t Be Sad, Change Your View
Senior first place — Gabriella Bowes, Cat Prosthetics
Junior first place — Eliza Szymendera, The Childproof Lid: Not for Kids
Chemistry
Senior second place — Kristina Chan, The Surface Tension of Water
Earth and Environmental Sciences
Senior first place — Ria Sharma, Say No to Nanosilver
Senior second place — Anjali Rajeha, A Sticky Situation, Part 2
Junior first place — Mary Kate Nepini, Finding Microplastics
Junior second place — Reed Carey, Shifting Sands: Dunes Prevent Erosion
Embedded Systems
Senior first place — Alyssa Nelson, Child Vehicular Safety System
Senior first place — Amanda Johnson, The Safety Baseboard System
Senior second place — Madelyn Chisholm, Blind-Spot Camera System 2.0
Energy: Physical
Senior first place — David Wolfe, Solar Tracking System 2.0
Senior second place — Sarah Gill, Radiation Everywhere
Junior first place — Tristan Moore, Will it Bounce?
Engineering Mechanics
Senior first place — Holland Henderson-Boyer, App Operated Hospital Bed Blanket Lifter
Senior second place — Cal Mattei, Anti-Theft Pet Food Bowl
Junior first place — Camille Nelson, Launching Fresh Food to the ISS
Junior first place — Peter Imhof, Congested Junction
Environmental Engineering
Senior first place — Cooper Brotherton, Microbial Fuel Cell
Senior second place — Ryan Brookhart, Water Combine
Junior first place — Davion Parker, DP Filtration System
Materials Science
Senior second place — Julia Nilsson, Safe in the Storm…of Bullets!
Junior first place — Mark Reineke, Home Siding Efficiency
Junior second place — Ruby Chaillou, All Stuck Up
Microbiology
Senior first place — Michelle Lin, Bacteria Begone
Physics and Astronomy
Senior first place — Mason Boyers, Running RAMPPant
Senior second place — Sean Eby, Do You Even Lift Bro?
Senior second place — Noah Corpus, Bullet Weight vs. Point of Impact
Junior first place — Joseph Grossman, How Traits of Cards Affect Their Flight
Plant Science
Senior second place — Riley Edgar, Do Plants Need Sunlight?
Robotics and Intelligent Machines
Senior first place — Tom Wilson, May I Have Your Attention Please?
Senior second place — Matthew Lancaster, The Gemini Robots
Systems Software
Senior first place — Julia Sullivan, Shop Responsibly
Translational Medical Science
Senior first place — Sophie Chan, Let This Sink In
Special awards winners
Avian, Inc.
Senior first place — Madelyn Chisholm, Blind-Spot Camera 2.0
Senior first place — Kristina Chan, The Surface Tension of Water
Junior award — Reed Carey, Shifting Sands
Discovery Education — Discovery’s Young Scientist Challenge, junior award winners
Oliver Stevens, Brand/Generic: Which Dissolves Faster?
Davion Parker, DP Filtration System
Tristan Moore, Will it Bounce?
Eliza Szymendera, The Childproof Lid: Not for Kids
Mark Reineke, Home Siding Efficiency
Joseph Grossman, How Traits of Cards Affect Their Flight
Camille Nelson, Launching Fresh Food to the ISS
Peter Imhof, Congested Junction
Aarav Sharma, Sugar Shock
Kaitlynn Mozzo, Two for One: Hybrid Images
Mary Kate Nepini, Finding Microplastics
Emilie Garrabrant, Consonance or Dissonance?
Mark Reineke, Home Siding Efficiency
Ruby Chaillou, All Stuck Up
Educational Systems Federal Credit Union
Senior Prize Winner — Ria Sharma, Say No to Nanosilver
Senior Prize Winner — Amanda Johnson, The Safety Baseboard System
Junior Prize Winner — Oliver Stevens, Brand/Generic: Which Dissolves Faster?
Junior Prize Winner — Mark Reineke, Home Siding Efficiency
ForeFeathers Enterprises — Technographic Achievement
Amanda Johnson, The Safety Baseboard System
Kaitlyn Mozzo, Two for One; Hybrid Images
INCOSE
Senior first place — Holland Henderson-Boyer, App Operated Hospital Bed Blanket Lifter
Senior second place — David Wolfe, Solar Tracking System 2.0
Senior honorable mention — Tom Wilson, May I have your Attention Please?
Junior first place — Camille Nelson, Launching Fresh Food to the ISS
Junior second place — Peter Imhof, Congested Junction
Junior honorable mention — Mark Reineke, Home Siding Efficiency
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital
Senior award — Tyler Ludlow, Don’t Be Sad, Change Your View
Senior award — Michelle Lin, Bacteria Begone
Senior award — Sophie Chan, Let This Sink In
Junior award — Aarav Sharma, Sugar Shock
Junior award — Eliza Szymendera, The Childproof Lid: Not for Kids
MetCom
Senior first place — Ria Sharma, Say No to Nanosilver
Junior first place — Davion Parker, DP Filtration System
Southern Maryland Association of Realtors
Senior division award — Amanda Johnson, The Safety Baseboard System
Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development Board
Senior first place — Kuidong Li and Wenrui Li, Personal Water Purification System
Senior honorable mention — Anajali Rajeha, A Sticky Situation, Part 2
Junior first place — Reed Carey, Shifting Sands: Dunes Prevent Erosion
Junior honorable mention — Mary Kate Nepini, Finding Microplastics
The Patuxent Partnership
Senior Aeronautics/Aerospace Project Award — Madelyn Chisholm, Blind Spot Camera System
Senior Electrical/Electronics Project Award — Daniel Ulrich, Building Electro-Magnetic Propulsion System
Senior Environmental/Biological Project Award — Michelle Lin, Bacteria Begone
Senior Unmanned System Chief Engineer Award — Holland Henderson-Boyer, App Operated Hospital Bed Blanket Lifter
Honorable mention — Austin Ramey, Cable Buddy
Junior Aeronautics/Aerospace Project Award — Joseph Grossman, How Traits of Cards Affect Their Flight
Junior Electrical/Electronics Project Award — Camille Nelson, Launching Fresh Food to the ISS
Junior Environmental/Biological Project Award — Reed Carey, Shifting Sand Dunes Prevents Erosion
Junior Unmanned System Chief Engineer Award — Kaitlyn Mozzo, Two for One Hybrid Images
Honorable mention — Peter Imhof, Congested Junction
Town Creek Garden Club
Senior division — Riley Edgar, Do Plants Need Sunlight
Waste Water Operators Association
Senior division first place — Ryan Brookhart, Water Combine
Senior division second place — Mary Kate Nepini, Find Microplastics
Enrichment awards, senior division
Best Use of Inexpensive Materials — Cooper Brotherton, Microbial Fuel Cell
Best Presentation — Tyler Ludlow, Don’t Be Sad, Change Your View
Best Correlation of Data — Gabriella Bowes, Cat Prosthetics
Mike Moses Award for Best Teaching Aide — Kristina Chan, The Surface Tension of Water
Enrichment awards, junior division
Best Use of Inexpensive Materials — Jonah Chaillou, Sticky When Wet
Best Presentation — Oliver Stevens, Brand/Generic: Which Dissolves Faster?
Best Correlation of Data — Mary Kate Nepini, Finding Microplastics
Mike Moses Award for Best Teaching Aide — Adam Nilsson, Safe in seconds
The Karine Ingersoll Sparkle Awards
Senior winner — Elijah Thomas, Golden Savior
Senior winner — Gabriella Bowes, Cat Prosthetics
Senior winner — Amanda Johnson, The Safety Baseboard System
Senior winner — Megan Cockerham, Level It Out
Senior winner — Ryan Lange, I’m Scared: Handheld Alarm
Junior winner — Aarav Sharma, Sugar Shock
Junior winner — Eliza Szymendera, The Childproof Lid: Not for Kids
Junior winner — Abril Esparza -Homemade Vacuum Cleaner
Junior winner — Peter Imhof, Congested Junction
Junior winner — Adam Nilsson, Safe in seconds
Participants invited to compete at the Regional Prince George’s Area Science and Engineering Fair:
Senior division
Gabriella Bowes, Mason Boyers, Ryan Brookhart, Cooper Brotherton, Kristina Chan, Sophie Chan, Madelyn Chisholm, Noah Corpus, Sean Eby, Riley Edgar, Sarah Gill, Holland Henderson-Boyer, Amanda Johnson, Matthew Lancaster, Michelle Lin, Tyler Ludlow, Cal Mattei, Alyssa Nelson, Julia Nilsson, Anjali Rajeha, Ria Sharma, Julia Sullivan, Tom Wilson and David Wolfe
Junior division
Reed Carey, Ruby Chaillou, Emilie Garrabrant, Joseph Grossman, Peter Imhof, Tristan Moore, Kaitlynn Mozzo, Camille Nelson, Mary Kate Nepini, Davion Parker, Mark Reineke, Aarav Sharma, Oliver Stevens and Eliza Szymendera