Two local rising sixth graders were recently recognized as the recipients of the Southern Maryland Youth Leadership Scholarship at a reception held on June 24 at the Calvert Marine Museum.
The Southern Maryland Youth Leadership Scholarship was established by Henry J. Meiser, 14, of Solomons to send up to three local students to Maryland Leadership Workshop, a one week residential leadership program held at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, each summer.
The recipients of the scholarships this year are Sean Maragh, who recently finished Park Hall Elementary School, and Gregory Escobar, from George Washington Carver Elementary School. The scholarships will pay the full tuition and fees for each student’s attendance at this year’s MLW program to be held July 21 to 27.
The scholarship fund was made possible by the corporate donations from Zenetex, S. Hunt Aero and Sabre Systems, as well as a private contribution from Christine Wray and John Felicitas.
This is the first year Meiser, who attends St. Mary’s Ryken High School, organized the scholarship. However the scholarship is intended to be awarded on an annual basis for years to come, with anticipated growth throughout Southern Maryland.
For more information about the scholarship, visit bit.ly/md-SMYLS.
For more about Maryland Leadership Workshop, visit MLW.org.