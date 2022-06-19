Award-winning aviation artist, photographer and honorary Navy aviator Hank Caruso recently released “Naval Aviation in the Third Dimension.”
The book presents stereo images of legendary Navy aircraft in three dimensions from photographs Caruso took in his 40 years of documenting flight that included his first-hand flying experiences with Navy and Air Force operational, test, and training squadrons, including the Blue Angels, Top Gun and the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.
The book includes 175 3D images of aircraft including the AV-8 Harrier, F4D Phantom, Blue Angels, F-14 Tomcat, trainers, experimental craft and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The book also shows in-flight operations and historic events, such as flight crew views of A-6 and A-7 bomb runs, back-seat views of Blue Angels’ air show maneuvers, X-32 and X-35 Joint Strike Fighter flight demonstrations, X-47B unmanned carrier operations aboard CVN 71, U.S. Naval Test Pilot School flight operations and aircraft carrier flight deck operation.
The California resident is also internationally known for his award-winning Aerocatures aviation art that melds caricature with reality.
Less well known is his involvement with stereo (3-D) photography in which part of the subject always extends beyond the borders of the image.
The 3-D viewing glasses that come with the book were designed and manufactured by astrophysicist Brian May, better know as the guitarist for Queen.
“Naval Aviation in the Third Dimension” sells for $65 — proceeds benefit Patuxent River Naval Air Museum’s archival and educational activities — and is available at the museum or at www.paxmuseum.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
Actually, I don’t consider myself a writer, although I have written many technical papers and editorials in my engineering career. I cannot remember a time when I wasn’t involved with the editorial/illustrations board or a publication, starting with my fourth-grade newsletter. I am really an illustrator who uses writing as a compliment to tell the story I am trying to capture with artwork.
What inspires you to write?
My writing inspiration depends on what it is supporting. As an engineer, I wrote to pass along lessons learned or to change practices I felt were not serving the community well. But as an aviation artist, I use writing to provide a clever title and back stories to develop and explain what is going on an illustration. My illustrations are aviation-related caricatures, which I call Aerocatures. My focus is on the military aviation community, especially Naval Aviation. I couldn’t find a more enthusiastic or receptive audience for the images I like to create.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
I don’t know. It’s something I have always been doing, but I’ve never relied on it exclusively as a source of financial sustenance. As I mentioned above, writing is an integral part of all of my creative endeavors, but not the only part. In the past several years, I have used writing to develop dozens of display panels for the artifacts at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum. Here, the writing needs to be selectively explanatory and understandable by our non-technical visitors, yet still interesting enough to hold their attention for more than a couple of seconds. The writing needs to compliment the images chosen to highlight and the overall layout of the material to fit in the space available without being overwhelming.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I don’t know that I have a definable process per se, but there are certain considerations that I try to incorporate in whatever I’m doing. Do I know enough about the subject matter? Do I know enough about the target audience? What are the most important thoughts I want to get across? What can I leave out that doesn’t add to the writing (or perhaps is the start of a new and different subject)? How can I add elements of fun, levity, or sarcasm without being disrespectful? My wife and my son are my best sources of useful critiques. I ask them, not to tell me how to fix something, but rather what bothers them and why. This gives me new lenses for viewing my work through.
What are you working on now?
In addition to several art commissions, I have three books on various stages of development with no concrete publication plans as yet. Two are focused collections of Aerocatures, one devoted to World War II aircraft and one to rotary wing (helicopters) aircraft. Both of those are laid out to a significant degree with all the artwork completed. The third project is another collection of 3-D photographs titled “X-Planes in the Third Dimension!” The “X” stands for experimental, extreme, and expendable. Potential 4th and 5th possibilities are a 3-D collection of my own artwork and an Aerocatures coloring book.