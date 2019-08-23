Don Cusic of Nashville, Tenn., who also lived in St. Mary’s County previously, wrote and recently published the book “Nashville Sound: An Illustrated Timeline.”
Cusic has had over 30 non-fiction books published, mostly related to country music, including biographies of Roger Miller, Eddy Arnold, Hank Williams and Gene Autry, as well as the titles “The Beatles and Country Music,” “Elvis and Nashville” and “Winston Churchill’s Love of Music.” His books are available on Amazon and various bookstores.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I started as a writer at The Enterprise newspaper, around 1970. I was the sports editor. After I moved to Nashville I worked for the trade magazines Record World and Cashbox. Since then I’ve written for a number of publications. My first book was a biography of Sandi Patti, a Christian music artist.
What inspires you to write?
It’s a compulsion — I was born to do this.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
I am a college professor and a writer — both are careers.
How did you publish your book?
Reedy Press in St. Louis published the book — they approached me because the publisher wanted a book about Nashville music and musicians.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why? How much do you feel they influence your own writing?
My three big music influences are Hank Williams, Roger Miller and the Beatles. For writing — Ernest Hemingway, John Steinbeck, Jack Kerouac. Lots of biographies. I’m actually more influenced by the book than the writer.
What are you reading now?
Right now I’m “research reading” on Chicago and country music.
What are you working on now?
I’m working on a biography of Chet Atkins and a long article on country music in Chicago. I’ve produced an album on Jeannie Seely and I’ve written a musical on Minnie Pearl.
What do you want readers to know about you?
I went to Leonardtown School for 11 years, graduated from Chopticon High School, attended St. Mary’s College and graduated in journalism from the University of Maryland. It all began when I started work as a reporter for The Enterprise.