Tuesday, Sept. 3

Megan Michelle Quade, 32, Chaptico, and James Michael Bell, 33, Chaptico

Arthur Curtis Schneider, 80, St. Inigoes, and Tammy Lee Thompson, 51, St. Inigoes

William Edward Bursey, 33, Leonardtown, and Joanna Nadine Doss, 40, Leonardtown

Thursday, Sept. 5

April Cecelia Wallace, 44, Lexington Park, and Kevin Dwayne Dyson, 46, Lexington Park

Friday, Sept. 6

Shontina Danielle Dickerson, 34, Waldorf, and Phillip Andrew Spence Jr., 37, Lexington Park

Elizabeth Shelby Jerow, 28, Lexington Park, and Sean David Thomas, 28, Lexington Park

Virginia Lynn Broderick, 54, La Plata, and John Eric Wilhelm, 56, La Plata

Yanira Jeanette Flores Huesco, 24, Great Mills, and Cesar Augusto Gonzalez Lopez, 29, Great Mills

Victoria Rose Kirts, Lexington Park, and Ryan Brent Daniels, 32, Lexington Park

William Bruce Wike III, 33, Abingdon, and Jessica Lynn Davis, 31, Abingdon

Sharlene Renae Grice, 24, Mechanicsville, and Brandon Taylor Sloan, 24, Mechanicsville

Kimberly Rose Dennis, 30, Great Mills, and Matthew Conner Petit, 27, Great Mills

Bret Andrew Weaver, 42, Leonardtown, and Kate Marie Eggert, 40, Leonardtown

Monday, Sept. 9

James Blacklock Moreland, 30, Raleigh, N.C., and Celia Elizabeth Whitley, 31, Raleigh, N.C.

Mary Louise Brown, 51, Lexington Park, and Gregory McClaine Goldring, 54, Lexington Park

Steven Seth Dohrn, 31, Great Mills, and Sonia Yaneth Gutierrez, 30, Great Mills

Jamie Michelle Norris, 24, Park Hall, and Justin Michael Russell, 29, Park Hall

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Kristina Victoria Holloway, 27, Prince Frederick, and Stephen Roat McDonald, 28, Prince Frederick

David Windsor Cook Jr., 26, Lexington Park, and Pateley Elizabeth Bongiorni, 22, Lexington Park

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Krista Marie Tippett, 28, Leonardtown, and Jonathan Paul Shotwell, 26, California

Christopher Lee Coogan, 29, Hollywood, and Erin Nicole Crawford, 26, Hollywood

Reem Mikdame, 20, Patuxent River, and Christion Tenino Harris, 21, Patuxent River

Thursday, Sept. 12

Meredith Marie McCarthy, 40, Hollywood, and Tony Andrew Condle, 41, Hollywood

Friday, Sept. 13

Mary Therese Parent, 25, Mechanicsville, and Anthony Brian Windsor, 25, Avenue

Courtney Paige Shubert, 27, Philadelphia, and Timothy Park Moorhead, 28, Philadelphia

Bryant Wallace Strong, 29, Huntingtown, and Crystal May Fowler, 27, Huntingtown

Samantha Karen Roland, 30, Lusby, and Joshua Michael Bruce, 32, Lusby

Karen Denise Martin, 23, Elk Horn, Ky., and Omer Ryan Martin, 21, Elk Horn, Ky.

Jamie Lee Milligan, 24, Park Hall, and Austin Michael Samblanet, 28, Park Hall

Monday, Sept. 16

Joshua Paul Gorongsay Tured, 23, Great Mills, and Anthea Edwina Phillips, 32, Great Mills

Timothy James Vagell, 59, Mechanicsville, and Valerie Rossie Brosky, 58, Mechanicsville

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Jeffrey Lee Stankovich Jr., 27, Bel Alton, and Courtney Lee Harris, 29, Bel Alton

Katelyn Ruth Wilt, 29, Lusby, and Kevin Patrick Kady, 29, Huntingtown

Constance Angelina Gardiner, 31, Waldorf, and Joseph Daniel Lundmark, 32, Waldorf

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Alexander Michael Mueller, 20, Lusby, and Hannah Christyne Hall, 21, Lusby

Alexandra Barclay Holt, 25, Newport Beach, Calif., and Christian Robert Cook, 27, Newport Beach, Calif.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Ryder Chance Bolin, 25, California, and Emily Christine Widmeyer, 24, California

Jessica Michelle Werth, 24, Baltimore, and Brandon Daniel Mincey, 27, Baltimore

Friday, Sept. 20

Ruth Marie Davis, 51, Mechanicsville, and Frederick Leonard Greenwell, 49, Leonardtown

Daniel Joseph King, 29, Park Hall, and Hollie Marie Ridgell, 27, Park Hall

Mary Ashley Cleavenger, 29, Lexington Park, and Corey Michael Brubaker, 30, Lexington

Joyce Theresa Schmidt, 20, Hollywood, and Collin Michael Sapp, 21, Port Republic

Benjamin Scott Walker, 23, Hollywood, and Sydney Marie Tatman, 24, Hollywood

Michael Evan Cope, 28, California, and Erich Richard Engel, 28, California

William Jennings Mister, 23, Hollywood, and Caitlyn Elizabeth Freeman, 22, Hollywood

Alexandra Marie Birurakis, 28, Middle River, and Luis Fernando Bernal Gonzalez, 26, Middle River

John Roger Denton Jr., Mechanicsville, and Ciara Elaine Farr, 19, Leonardtown

Melanie Christine Gibson, 29, Leonardtown, and Joseph Bradley Wheeler, 40, Leonardtown

Tiffany Lynnae Greene, 39, Mechanicsville, and Bruce Wesley Gilroy, 43, Mechanicsville

Monday, Sept. 23

James Francis Cullison, 29, Lexington Park, and Amanda Lynn Reatherford, 27, Lexington Park

Zachary Allan Mead, 26, Leonardtown, and Erin Nicole Tomaier, 28, Leonardtown

Tuesday, Sept. 24

James Cody Hendon, 26, Lexington Park, and Amanda Jeanneice Walter, 30, Lexington Park

Kelly Martin Selby, 50, California, and Melanie Lubiano Garcia, 32, California

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Brittany Nicole Simpson, 23, Mechanicsville, and Robert Alan Ferguson Jr., 24, Mechanicsville

Kathleen Marie Cavanaugh, 36, Elmhurst, Ill., and Christopher Joseph Snyder, 40, Kenosha, Wis.

Emma Taylor Stephenson, 23, Oceanside, Calif., and Alexander James Beal, 23, Oceanside, Calif.

Eleyna Khrystine McKamey, 23, Mechanicsville, and Douglas Roy Harbold, 26, Mechanicsville

Thursday, Sept. 26

Sabrina Marie Hoffman, 27, California, and Trevor Lumpkins Guy, 26, California

Friday, Sept. 27

Katie Michele Knott, 34, St. Inigoes, and Bradley Mackenzie Cooper, 38, St. Inigoes

Brittni Nicole Wright, 31, Valley Lee, and Joshua Keenan Frady, 29, Mechanicsville

Ryan Scott Peabody, 25, Newburg, and Kierstin Danielle Gimler, 28, Newburg

Brandon David Malvaso, 30, California, and Kiera Yvonne Johnson, 25, California

Katherine Anne Sweeney, 24, Chesapeake Beach, and Alexander Charles Friedman, 28, Chesapeake Beach

Lori Judith Huff, 49, Lexington Park, and Brian Thomas Unkle, 32, Lexington Park

Monday, Sept. 30

Brittany Louise Wetklow, 24, Annapolis, and Michael Reid Hyland, 26, Annapolis